Courtney Hiveley Promoted to Kingland Chief Operating Officer

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kingland, the leading data platform company for the world's most integral companies, promoted Courtney Hiveley to Chief Operating Officer (COO). Hiveley will lead the company's operations for clients, delivery of professional services, and continue to drive company-wide IT, security, and compliance best practices.

"Courtney is a talented leader who knows the business and has been integral to our growth," said Kingland President Tony Brownlee. "Our Operations group is critical in delivering quality, consistency, and client success as we grow. We have exceptional teams of highly-skilled professionals, and under Courtney's leadership, our future is very bright."

Hiveley successfully led Kingland to receive recognition as one of 16 U.S. companies appraised at the highest maturity level for a world-renowned capability and performance improvement framework. She has been instrumental in many Kingland partnerships in banking and capital markets, working as the liaison between the company and executives at some of the world's most significant banks. As one of the executives leading Kingland's growth, Hiveley was instrumental in the company's recent Inc. 5000 achievement as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

Her influence extends beyond the walls of Kingland and software. She has mentored numerous employees, influencing the professional direction and success of Kingland employees and Iowa State University interns.

"I'm excited to take on this new role, working with our teams to deliver the highest quality solutions for our clients," said Hiveley. "Our clients trust Kingland to deliver value, which means we are constantly striving to improve how we deliver, and tenaciously working to enhance how we operate."

About Kingland

Kingland is a leading provider of enterprise-class software solutions using its Kingland Platform and teams of data and technology experts. The world's largest stock exchanges, financial institutions, public accounting firms, and other Fortune 500 companies use the Kingland Platform for data management, risk management, and regulatory compliance. Since 1992, Kingland has helped data-intensive, highly regulated clients discover new ways to grow their business and protect their reputation securely. For more information about Kingland, please visit www.kingland.com.

