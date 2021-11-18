CFP Board Center for Financial Planning and College for Financial Planning Announce CFP® Exam Prep Scholarships

WASHINGTON, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The CFP Board Center for Financial Planning (the Center) announced today the joint launch of the College for Financial Planning®—a Kaplan Company Scholarships for CFP® Exam Prep to support fostering diversity within the profession.

The scholarships will cover the full cost of the College's Premium CFP® Exam Prep Review. They will be awarded to 10 individuals from underrepresented populations in the financial planning profession annually on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Center administers scholarships to assist qualified individuals with completing the education and exam requirements as part of the CFP® certification process. The scholarships offered in collaboration with the College for Financial Planning® help the Center achieve its mission to create a more diverse and sustainable financial planning profession. It also enables the College to advance its commitment to bring the best to the financial planner workforce and the people it serves through building and diversifying its ranks.

"The College for Financial Planning® strongly supports the CFP Board Center for Financial Planning's efforts to create a more diverse workforce so that every American has access to competent, ethical financial planning advice," said Dirk Pantone, CPA, CFP®, President of the College for Financial Planning®. "We are proud to partner with CFP Board to offer the College's Exam Prep Review to aspiring, qualified professionals from underrepresented communities within the profession. This is an extension of the College's own Diversity Scholarship Program that awards up to 60 scholarships annually to qualified individuals for our one-year CFP® certification education program."

The College's 10-week CFP® Exam Prep Review includes:

A curation of critical materials and study tools,

Choice of live online, or on demand, or onsite classes taught by expert faculty and

A learning platform uniquely designed to keep students accountable and on pace to exam day.

The first five awards are scheduled for candidates taking the March 2022 CFP® exam. To qualify for the scholarship, candidates must meet eligibility requirements and successfully complete the application form, including being registered for the March 2022 CFP® exam at the time the scholarship application is submitted.

The application window for the scholarship program opened on Friday, November 12 and will close on Sunday, December 5 as part of the Center's winter 2021 scholarship cycle. Recipients will be provided with instructions for enrolling in College's CFP® Exam Prep Review at no cost in time to prepare for the March 2022 CFP® exam. The application and further information about the College for Financial Planning®—a Kaplan Company Scholarships for CFP® Exam Prep can be found on CFP Board's website .

ABOUT THE COLLEGE FOR FINANCIAL PLANNING

Founded in 1972, the College for Financial Planning®—a Kaplan Company provides accessible and flexible degree, non-degree, and continuing professional education programs to students nationwide. Shortly after its founding, the College introduced the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ certification, which is now the world's most recognized and respected financial planning credential with more than 88,000 certified professionals.

In addition to its CFP® Certification Professional Education Program, the College also offers a master's degree in personal financial planning and financial analysis, and professional designation programs that provide more in-depth knowledge of the finance industry, with specializations ranging from asset management and retirement planning to sustainable, responsible, and impact (SRI) investments. The College for Financial Planning is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission and is a member of the North Central Association. More than 174,000 students have graduated from the College's programs. For more information, visit www.cffp.edu

ABOUT CFP BOARD

Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. is a professional body for personal financial planners in the U.S. CFP Board sets standards for financial planning and administers the prestigious CFP® certification – one of the most respected certifications in financial services – so that the public has access to and benefits from competent and ethical financial planning. CFP Board, along with its Center for Financial Planning, is committed to increasing the public's awareness of CFP® certification and access to a diverse, ethical and competent financial planning workforce. Widely recognized by firms as the standard for financial planning, CFP® certification is held by more than 90,000 people in the United States.



ABOUT THE CFP BOARD CENTER FOR FINANCIAL PLANNING

The CFP Board Center for Financial Planning seeks to create a more diverse and sustainable financial planning profession so that every American has access to competent and ethical financial planning advice. The Center brings together CFP® professionals, firms, educators, researchers and experts to address profession-wide challenges in the areas of diversity and workforce development, and to build an academic home that offers opportunities for conducting and publishing new research that adds to the financial planning body of knowledge.

