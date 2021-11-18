BluWave-ai and City of Summerside Deliver First AI-Optimized Utility Smart Grid in North America

The Made-In-Canada Collaboration Provides the Path to Global Net Zero

OTTAWA and SUMMERSIDE, PE, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - BluWave-ai and the City of Summerside have announced the first end-to-end AI-optimized smart grid in North America, the first industry proof point of a scalable system applicable to entire states and countries for moving their energy networks towards maximized use of renewable assets. While world leaders gathered for the COP26 in Glasgow to discuss the Climate Crisis, BluWave-ai has been applying solutions in real-time for over two years at Summerside Electric Utility under its living lab program, driving the global energy transition and the path to Net Zero.

That month, BluWave-ai started streaming commands for controlling battery storage, completing the smart grid solution. The commands are based on solar models for the local PV array, building on previously live wind and load AI models operationalized over the last two years. The AI platform is now ready to onboard an additional 20 MW solar and 20MWh of battery storage in 2022.

"In 2019, our utility ran North America's first AI-enabled energy dispatch. This year, as the world congregated for planning at COP26 to talk mitigating the climate crisis and global energy transition, Summerside with BluWave-ai have been leading implementation solutions," said Basil Stewart, Mayor of Summerside, "We invested early in wind, solar, and storage. Our investment in adopting artificial intelligence solutions with BluWave-ai has completed the full smart grid in our community, country, and continent and during the last two years we removed over 64 million kilograms of carbon from our energy usage thanks to our industry leading smart grid."

BluWave-ai Edge and Center products are running around the clock on Microsoft Azure (MSFT) cloud platform, leveraging the data from Summerside's existing hardware. The BluWave-ai solution optimizes all of the key elements of the Summerside smart grid: wind turbines, solar panels, diesel generation backup, controllable loads, utility scale storage, and upper-grid connection to an independent local producer of wind energy source. BluWave-ai software continuously samples the electricity network to understand the generation and consumption patterns from all these assets, provisioning energy to minimize the cost and carbon footprint of Summerside's operations.

"SDTC is proud to see BluWave-ai's AI smart grid technology is now live and operational," said SDTC President Leah Lawrence. "It is great to see this made in Canada solution deployed here at home, using AI to best use energy generated when the wind blows and sun shines and offset carbon emitting energy intelligently."

"Working with Summerside and operationalizing our AI software on all grid hardware proved the BluWave-ai solution's application in our home market," said Devashish Paul, CEO of BluWave-ai, "This has led to winning customers around the world in India, the United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, and United States. BluWave-ai smart grid and EV fleet products are now operational globally and have been operating around the clock during the pandemic enabling our customers to reduce their supplied cost of energy and offset millions of kilograms of carbon."

BluWave-ai and Summerside will be giving a presentation on North America's first AI-optimized utility smart grid and the path to Net Zero at Electricity Transformation Canada on November 18th, 2021 in Toronto, Canada.

About the City of Summerside

Summerside has long presented a compelling case for business investment with easy market access, lower costs and sophisticated infrastructure, along with international partnerships, make Summerside's value proposition extremely attractive. The City has quietly created a unique environment in which local and international brands can access an experienced workforce, world-class infrastructure, and a supportive and engaging business community, along with pro-business government support. Underpinned by investments in low-carbon energy and technological innovation, Summerside's latest developer opportunities are founded on solid and secure ROI principles.

About BluWave-ai

BluWave-ai is focused on driving the proliferation of renewable energy and electric transportation worldwide. Our solutions apply artificial intelligence to optimize the cost, availability, and reliability of different energy sources, both renewable and non-renewable, in real-time. This lets our customers – communities, corporations and utilities – improve their energy decisions for sustainability, reliability, and affordability.

