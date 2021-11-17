White Castle Shows Spicy Side with Two New Hot-and-Spicy Stuffing Recipes Ahead of National Stuffing Day and Thanksgiving

Firefighter, chef and social media personality tapped to introduce both recipes and share tips for bringing the heat to Thanksgiving dinner

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- White Castle is spicing up Thanksgiving this year with two brand-new stuffing recipes, with one unveiled exclusively on OnlyFans . The Bacon Jalapeño Cheese Slider Stuffing and the Southwest Jalapeño Cheese Slider Stuffing, the latest variations to White Castle's original stuffing recipe, will surely add some heat to any dinner table. This Thanksgiving marks the 30th anniversary of the very first stuffing recipe release in 1991.

Orlando firefighter Manny Washington Jr. is helping White Castle introduce its two new hot-and-spicy stuffing recipes that will bring a little more heat to Thanksgiving dinner.

White Castle is spicing up Thanksgiving this year with two brand-new hot-and-spicy stuffing recipes.

As their names imply, both versions of the stuffing use White Castle's spicy Jalapeño Cheese Slider as the main ingredient.

"The holiday season is about to get a whole lot hotter because these recipes really pack the heat," said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. "Our Jalapeño Cheese Slider is such a popular item in both our restaurants and in grocery freezer aisles, so we know our Cravers are going to love these new hot-and-spicy stuffing recipes."

White Castle has teamed with a Florida-based firefighter and chef to help get the word out about the new stuffing recipes. Manny Washington Jr., district chief for the Orlando Fire Department and a popular social media personality, will show fans how to make the Bacon Jalapeño Cheese Slider Stuffing, which includes pieces of crispy bacon, diced jalapeño peppers, celery, cilantro, cumin and shredded pepper jack cheese, all coming together to create a one-of-a-kind hot-and-spicy flavor. His content will appear on White Castle's YouTube channel and its Facebook , Twitter and Instagram accounts.

And showing its spicy side, White Castle is introducing the hotter and spicier Southwest Jalapeño Cheese Slider Stuffing only on OnlyFans, the subscription-based social media platform with over 180 million registered users and over 2 million creators worldwide. This version takes the heat to the next level by adding extra jalapeño and poblano peppers while still highlighting the traditional stuffing flavors you know and love. White Castle's fans can view the exclusive recipe on the brand's new OnlyFans profile .

"The great thing about the Bacon and Southwest versions of the Jalapeño Cheese Slider Stuffing is that you can make either one as hot and spicy as you like," Richardson said. "These are must-have side dishes for Thanksgiving and Friendsgiving celebrations."

As a complement to these hot, new stuffing recipes, White Castle is holding a fire sale on its limited 100th birthday edition " Cravey Boat ." Available on White Castle's House of Crave online gift store, the Cravey Boat is perfect for gravy, fondue, hollandaise and other craveable sauces. It's available for only $15.

In addition, White Castle is giving a free Castle Combo #1-#6 or a free Breakfast Combo to all firefighters who work on Thanksgiving. No coupon or purchase is necessary, although firefighters are requested to show identification and arrive before the afternoon as many restaurants are closing early for the holiday.

The easy but delicious new stuffing recipes arrive for the 30th anniversary of The Original Slider® Stuffing recipe. The recipe originated in 1991, when a White Castle team member enhanced her grandmother's family stuffing recipe with a sack of Sliders. Since then, the popular Slider-based stuffing has become not just a Thanksgiving tradition, but also a welcome addition to dinner all year long for Craver families across the U.S.

In 2019, the family owned fast-food and consumer packaged goods company introduced a slightly revised version of its Original Slider Stuffing recipe to appeal to vegans and vegetarians. Using the Impossible™ Slider as the main ingredient, the White Castle Impossible™Slider Stuffing gave non-meat eaters the opportunity to enjoy the taste everyone had been raving about.

White Castle Cravers can purchase the Original Sliders and Jalapeño Cheese Sliders in the freezer section at grocery stores nationwide. Original Sliders, Jalapeño Cheese Sliders and Impossible™ Sliders can be purchased in White Castle restaurants. The stuffing recipes are provided below. For more unique recipe ideas using White Castle menu items, visit www.whitecastle.com/food/recipes .

White Castle's growing variety of stuffing recipes will appeal to a variety of Craver tastes. Three stuffing recipes are listed below. The fourth — and hottest — recipe is available now on White Castle's OnlyFansprofile .

White Castle®Bacon Jalapeño Cheese Slider Stuffing

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 45 to 50 minutes

Servings: 4 to 6

Ingredients:

12 White Castle® Jalapeño Cheese Sliders 10 tablespoons butter 1 cup celery, diced 1 jalapeño pepper, finely diced 10 slices bacon, cooked and chopped (about 1¼ cups) 1 teaspoon salt ½ teaspoon pepper 1½ teaspoons cumin ¼ cup cilantro, chopped ¾ cup turkey or chicken broth 2 eggs 1 cup shredded pepper jack cheese

Instructions:

Melt butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Add diced celery and jalapeño peppers and cook until soft. Heat Sliders according to package instructions. Cut into quarters. In a large mixing bowl or pan, mix quartered Sliders with the chopped bacon, salt, pepper and cumin. Mix in the cilantro and the vegetables from the skillet. If cooking the stuffing in the turkey, add the pepper jack cheese here, as well. In a small bowl, mix the broth and eggs. Pour over stuffing mixture and stir until distributed evenly. Place stuffing mixture in a 9x13 baking dish and top with pepper jack cheese. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes covered. Then uncover and continue cooking until browned on top, about 15 to 20 minutes more.

White Castle®Original Slider Stuffing Recipe

Prep time: 5 to 10 minutes

Cook time: 35 minutes

Servings: about 9 cups of stuffing (enough for a 10- to 12-pound turkey)

Ingredients:

10 to 12 White Castle Original Sliders, no pickles (from a Castle restaurant or a local retailer) 1½ cups diced celery 1¼ teaspoons ground thyme 1½ teaspoons ground sage ¾ teaspoon coarsely ground black pepper ¼ cup chicken broth (or 1 cup for casserole version)

Instructions:

Tear the Sliders into bite-sized pieces and put into a large mixing bowl. Add diced celery and seasonings. Add ¼ cup of chicken broth and toss well. Put stuffing into cavity of the turkey and cook as you normally would. If cooking stuffing as a casserole, add an additional ¾ cup of chicken broth and toss well. Spray or oil a 2-quart casserole dish. Transfer stuffing to casserole dish and bake at 350 degrees for 35 minutes.

White Castle® Impossible™Slider Stuffing

Prep time: 5 to 10 minutes

Cook time: 35 minutes

Servings: about 9 cups of stuffing

Ingredients:

10 White Castle® Impossible™ Sliders, no pickles 1½ cups diced celery 1¼ teaspoons ground thyme 1½ teaspoons ground sage ¾ teaspoon coarsely ground black pepper 1 cup vegetable broth

Instructions:

Tear the Impossible™ Sliders into bite-sized pieces and put into a large mixing bowl. Add diced celery and seasonings. Add 1 cup of vegetable broth and toss well; let ingredients sit for 10 minutes to absorb. Spray or oil a 2-quart casserole dish. Transfer stuffing to casserole dish and bake at 350 degrees for 35 minutes.

About White Castle®

White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain, has been making hot and tasty Sliders as a family-owned business for 100 years. Based in Columbus, Ohio, White Castle started serving The Original Slider® in 1921. Today, White Castle owns and operates more than 350 restaurants dedicated to satisfying customers' cravings morning, noon and night. Through its retail division, which launched in 1987, White Castle also offers its famous fare in freezer aisles of grocery, convenience and club stores nationwide. The Original Slider, named in 2014 as Time magazine's "Most Influential Burger of All Time," is served alongside a menu of creatively crafted Sliders and other mouthwatering food options, including White Castle's Impossible™ Slider, named by Thrillist in 2019 as the "Best Plant-Based Fast-Food Burger." White Castle's commitment to maintaining the highest quality products extends to the company owning and operating its own meat processing plants, bakeries and frozen-food processing plants. In 2021, 100 years after the first Slider was sold, Fast Company named the fast-food pioneer one of the "10 Most Innovative Dining Companies." White Castle is known for the legendary loyalty of its team members, more than 1 in 4 of whom have worked for White Castle for at least 10 years, and also for its faithful fans ("Cravers"), many of whom compete each year for entry into the Cravers Hall of Fame. The official White Castle app, available at iTunes App Store or Google Play , makes it easy for Cravers to access sweet deals and place pickup orders at any time. They can also have their orders delivered using one of White Castle's delivery partners. For more information on White Castle, visit whitecastle.com .

