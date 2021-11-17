QuickLogic Appoints Radhika Krishnan to its Board of Directors

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a developer of ultra-low power multi-core voice-enabled SoCs, embedded FPGA IP, and Endpoint AI solutions, today announced that Radhika Krishnan has been appointed to QuickLogic's Board of Directors, effective immediately. Krishnan brings her extensive experience in IoT, data management, AI/ML and industrial IoT to the company.

Krishnan currently serves as Chief Product Officer and General Manager at Hitachi Vantara. She is responsible for the vision, strategy, delivery, positioning, and P&Ls for all Hitachi Vantara products, including highly resilient data storage, multi-cloud solutions, and the industry leading Lumada SaaS portfolio across the data management, analytics, AI/ML, and Industrial IoT market segments. Prior to joining Hitachi Vantara, Krishnan served as the Executive Vice President and General Manager of Software at 3D Systems Corporation.

"Radhika has a deep understanding of how AI/ML technology can be used to solve real-world problems in Industrial IoT, and how to scale Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) businesses," said Brian Faith, QuickLogic's president and chief executive officer. "We are excited to welcome her to the QuickLogic Board of Directors and are looking forward to gaining the benefit of her strong technology, product and business acumen."

"It's an honor to join the QuickLogic Board of Directors," said Radhika Krishnan. "This company has tremendous vision and potential and I am excited to have the opportunity to help shape it's future growth."

Krishnan holds a bachelor's degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani and an MBA from San Jose State University.

