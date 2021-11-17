The study finds, that when used with additional efforts to remove particulates and microbes from within the air conveyance system, bipolar ionization can provide some relief for good indoor air quality

Peer Reviewed White Paper on Bipolar Ionization EDLab Published by CABA The study finds, that when used with additional efforts to remove particulates and microbes from within the air conveyance system, bipolar ionization can provide some relief for good indoor air quality

CLEARWATER, Fla., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Poor building management has severe consequences for building occupants. This has always been true but in a post-pandemic world, business owners and facilities managers must respond to myriad challenges presented by chemical and biological contaminants. That is the conclusion of a bipolar ionization white paper recently published by the Continental Automated Building Association (CABA). The report also shows that bipolar ionization reduces airborne S. aureus concentrations by approximately 99.87 percent after 180 minutes. This bipolar ionization white paper is a good resource for building managers and business owners concerned with the health and safety of their buildings.

Since 1984 we have provided Indoor Environmental Assessments and Remedial Solutions with special focus on the HVAC system and its restoration. All told we have over 600 million square feet of experience across more than 10,000 buildings in the education, commercial, government and health care sectors. (PRNewsfoto/Pure Air Control Services)

Peer Reviewed White Paper on Bipolar Ionization EDLab Published by CABA

Maintaining Smart, Safe Buildings

The authors main author of the bipolar ionization white paper is Dr. Rajiv Sahay, CIAQP, FIAS, director of Environmental Diagnostics Laboratory (EDLab) at Pure Air Control Services. The report takes a closer look at the effectiveness of bipolar ionization on building contaminants. The takeaway for facilities managers is that poor building maintenance impacts indoor air quality. This in turn affects the mental and physical health of building occupants. It lowers morale and productivity.

Alan Wozniak, CIAQP, CIEC, President of Pure Air Control Services and coauthor stated "With so much controversy on air cleaning devices like bipolar ionization, UVC, and others we felt obligated, as a science-based firm, to perform an efficacy study in our north American test chamber to better understand the true value, if any, on bipolar ionization processes."

The bipolar ionization white paper is the result of a peer-reviewed one-year study. It finds that inadequate ventilation, as well as chemical and biological contaminants, contributes to poor IAQ. However, bipolar ionization is one of the ways to provide cleaner air. EDLab acknowledges that ionization is only one piece of the puzzle. An air purification device, no matter how effective, is not a silver bullet. APUs used with additional efforts to remove debris, pathogens, mold, and bacteria within the air conveyance system (ACS) provide the best results.

Bipolar Ionization White Paper

The bipolar ionization white paper presents the findings of studies conducted by Pure Air Control Services' EDLab in their 10'x14'chamber. The lab provides professional environmental sample testing to ensure standards are met to maintain proper IAQ. This state-of-the-art laboratory uses the latest technologies to analyze environmental samples collected from air, surfaces, and liquids. It tests for allergens, microbes, and chemicals. It also monitors the indoor environment to provide business owners and building managers risk assessments. The lab's results also provide reassurances that workers, customers, and visitors are safe in the buildings under their care. It is one of the premier environmental laboratories in the world.

"Several technologies have been successfully implemented for cleaning indoor air pollutants. However, many of them have been shown to only be effective for the specific task they were designed for." Says Dr. Sahay, "No single air cleaning technology is completely effective against all indoor pollutants. This paper expects that when bipolar ionization is combined with other appropriate air cleaning technology, it will provide a better approach for maximizing efficacy against indoor pathogens."

The publisher of the bipolar ionization white paper, CABA, is an international not-for-profit industry association that focuses on the advancement of intelligent building technologies. CABA provides thought leadership and collaboration within intelligent built environments. They seek to create a world that is livable, sustainable, efficient, and connected.

What is Bipolar Ionization?

Plasma air ionizers help create cleaner, healthier indoor air. Once the devices release thousands of charged ions into the air, the ions attack airborne pathogens. The ions then form a cluster around viruses, mold particles, bacteria, and other airborne microbes. This neutralizes them and traps the particle in the filters of ventilation systems. It also prevents them from circulating throughout the building. Ionization also breaks down gases and eliminates volatile organic compounds and odors too. The result is cleaner air and healthier building occupants and more productive workers.

As the bipolar ionization white paper stresses, this method alone is not enough to ensure the safety of the indoor environment. The use of additional systems and methods also ensures adequate ventilation.

Learn More

If you have questions about the bipolar ionization white paper or would like more information on how Pure Air Control Services helps businesses create heather environments, call 1-800-422-7873 or email us here.

About Pure Air Control Services

Pure Air Control Services is a nationally recognized indoor air quality (IAQ) firm headquartered in Clearwater, Florida. Since 1984, it has provided IAQ services to governmental agencies, educational institutions, commercial properties, energy engineering firms and other mechanical contractors. It is a privately owned company with established credentials and experience in all areas of IAQ and indoor environmental problem solving. Pure Air Control Services provides environmental consulting, building diagnostics, and laboratory services, as well as HVAC system hygienic cleaning and restoration. Members of its staff include industrial hygienists, certified indoor environmental consultants, microbiologists and building remediation technicians with more than 800 million square feet of experience in more than 15,000 buildings nationwide. To learn more about Pure Air Control Services, please visit pureaircontrols.com.

Contact:

Troy Raszka,

(727) 572-4550

CONTACT: traszka@pureaircontrols.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pure Air Control Services