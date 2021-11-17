Marriott Vacations Worldwide Named Kincentric Best Employer

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE: VAC) has been recognized as a 2021 Best Employer in seven countries by Kincentric including Aruba, France, Indonesia, Ireland, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The certification recognizes employer excellence by evaluating employee opinions to measure effective leadership, talent focus, organizational agility, and employee engagement.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide's 2021 Kincentric survey saw a high response rate of 91% and strong levels of overall engagement (78%) as defined by Kincentric. It identified areas of strength including leaders acting with integrity and modeling the Company's core values, a focus on sustainability and taking care of the community, and commitment to inclusion and diversity.

"We appreciate receiving this recognition, which is reflective of our commitment to fostering a Caring Culture and a positive and collaborative work environment that helps make Marriott Vacations Worldwide a great place to work," said John Geller, President of Marriott Vacations Worldwide. "Despite the challenges many companies experienced in 2020 and 2021, we're encouraged by our associates' level of participation and look forward to continuing to improve the overall work experience in the future."

Kincentric is an expert consultant company helping organizations use employee driven data to add value and drive business results.

A bout Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation is a leading global vacation company that offers vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. The company has nearly 120 resorts and over 700,000 Owners and Members in a diverse portfolio that includes seven vacation ownership brands. It also includes exchange networks and membership programs comprised of nearly 3,200 resorts in over 90 nations, as well as management of more than 150 other resorts and lodging properties. As a leader and innovator in the vacation industry, the Company upholds the highest standards of excellence in serving its customers, investors and associates while maintaining exclusive, long-term relationships with Marriott International, Inc. and Hyatt Hotels Corporation for the development, sales and marketing of vacation ownership products and services. For more information, please visit www.marriottvacationsworldwide.com.

About Kincentric

Kincentric, a Spencer Stuart company, helps organizations unlock the power of people and teams to ignite change and drive better business results. With decades of experience and specialist expertise in areas such as culture, employee engagement, leadership assessment and development, HR and talent advisory, and diversity, equity and inclusion, it uses data-driven insights to architect solutions that add value, enhance agility, and increase organizational effectiveness. For more information, visit kincentric.com .

