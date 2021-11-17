Reimagined customer experience, new leader and initiatives to provide deeper support for talent leaders in evolving business and hiring climates

iCIMS Helps Organizations "Level Up" Talent Acquisition and Mobility Programs Reimagined customer experience, new leader and initiatives to provide deeper support for talent leaders in evolving business and hiring climates

HOLMDEL, N.J., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iCIMS, the talent cloud company, today introduced new services, support initiatives and leadership to elevate the customer experience and announced the promotion of talent acquisition veteran Charles Mah as the company's chief customer officer at its global INSPIRE Virtual Conference.

"We are leaning into our customer experience," said Mah.

In his new role, Mah will deliver on iCIMS' customer success strategy, enhance the company's customer-centric culture and serve as the voice of the customer. As a former talent acquisition leader at Workday, SAP and Databricks, Mah understands the biggest talent challenges, pressures and priorities of companies around the globe, and will focus on helping to support customers as they dynamically adapt in these new and ever-changing business conditions.

"We are leaning into our customer experience, making investments and improvements to the services that organizations need most right now and we're delivering more resources around the world to accelerate and streamline processes," said Mah. "Our team is embracing continuous talent transformation to better support talent leaders and get to the future faster, together, so we can all ultimately win."

Based on collaboration with customers, iCIMS is investing in programs to provide an optimal experience, address the evolving needs of talent teams worldwide, and help move customers' organizations forward in the new world of work. The new innovations and programs include:

Expanded self-service capabilities to empower customers to support their business with speed and ease. iCIMS is opening the doors for customers to better self-serve, build stronger engagement through their community and keep skills top-notch and up to date with the iCIMS Talent Cloud.

Improved community to connect talent leaders to foster innovation and help organizations solve challenges. The refreshed iCIMS Community , which now features an Innovator Library with community-generated videos and content, is a destination for talent leaders to network, solve problems and innovate together, to support the greater good of the talent community. The refreshed, which now features an Innovator Library with community-generated videos and content, is a destination for talent leaders to network, solve problems and innovate together, to support the greater good of the talent community.

Introduced new certification program within training hub to provide deeper learning . Today, iCIMS officially launched its first Product Knowledge Certifications within Today, iCIMS officially launched its first Product Knowledge Certifications within iCIMS Academy , so talent leaders can get certified in iCIMS products and help drive their organization's adoption, product application and expertise.

Launched a maturity model to help customers evolve and strengthen the way they build their winning workforce. Today, Today, iCIMS Ascend is now available, leveraging more than two decades of experience to help organizations define their talent vision, guide leaders through their talent lifecycle journey and build the right strategies, processes and experiences for business success.

Talent leaders can register for the final day of INSPIRE to join the global community. iCIMS will share more about its customer success enhancements to help organizations move forward together in building thriving, inclusive teams.

About iCIMS, Inc.

iCIMS is the talent cloud company that empowers organizations to attract, engage, hire, and advance the right talent that builds a diverse, winning workforce. iCIMS accelerates transformation for a community of more than 4,000 customers, including 40% of the Fortune 100. For more information, visit www.icims.com.

