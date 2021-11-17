Five signs your Roanoke home may have a gas leak Southern Trust Home Services suggests homeowners call for emergency service if they smell rotten eggs or hear a hissing noise

ROANOKE, Va., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A natural or propane gas leak is not something homeowners should take lightly so Southern Trust Home Services, a leading electrical, HVAC and plumbing company serving southwest Virginia, recommends Roanoke residents who smell rotten eggs or start experiencing flu-like symptoms call for professional help immediately.

"Natural gas and propane gas are warm and efficient methods to heat our homes during the winter, but it can be volatile if not properly contained," said Ted Puzio, owner of Southern Trust Home Services. "Because these gases can lead to fires and other hazards, homeowners should learn to recognize the signs of a leak and act immediately to protect their home and family."

Puzio said residents should exit their home immediately and call 911 and their local utility company from a safe distance if they notice these tell-tale signs of a gas leak:

The smell of rotten eggs. Both natural and propane gases have no odor, so the smell of sulfur is added by gas producers to alert users that the gas has been released from its container and is at risk of ignition. A hissing noise. This noise often indicates that there is a substantial leak in the gas lines. This will need to be investigated and addressed by a licensed and insured technician or utility worker as soon as possible to prevent more gas from escaping into the home or the surrounding environment. Dead plants. Just as coal miners once monitored the health of canaries to discern the safety of the air in mining shafts, homeowners can take the sudden appearance of dead or dying plants as a sign that the air around them may not be safe, as well. Higher-than-normal utility bills. An increase in heating costs that aren't related to seasonal use can indicate that gas is leaking from the lines. Monitoring a utility bill for unexplained increases in gas use can help keep a resident safe from natural or propane gas leaks. Health issues. Homeowners who experience a sudden onslaught of flu-like symptoms such as headaches, fatigue, nausea and trouble breathing that disappear when the resident is away from the home also could indicate a gas leak in the house.

Puzio said homeowners should invest in gas and carbon monoxide detectors, know how to turn off their main gas valve and have their lines and appliances inspected regularly to avoid a leak or something worse.

"We want our Roanoke homeowners to enjoy the warmth and convenience their gas appliances provide during the colder months," he said. "Keeping on top of a potential natural or propane gas leak should allow them to continue warming their homes, taking hot showers and enjoying the holidays without incident."

For more information, call Southern Trust Home Services at (540) 343-4348 or visit www.southerntrusthomeservices.com.

About Southern Trust Home Services

Founded in 1995 as Southern State Electric, Southern Trust Home Services provides residential plumbing, electrical HVAC services, drain cleaning and one day bath remodel services, including 24/7 emergency repairs, to homeowners in more than 60 cities throughout southwest Virginia. Roanoke's first to offer a lifetime guarantee on all recommended repairs, Southern Trust Home Services staffs dedicated, certified, licensed and insured, drug and criminal background checked technicians who provide timely, same-day services for a variety of home repairs, installations, and maintenance. An A Better Business Bureau accredited company since 2006, Southern Trust Home Services has financing available including 0 percent for 18 months, and Lifetime Repair Guarantee on stated repairs. To find out more, call 540-343-4348 or visit www.southerntrusthomeservices.com .

