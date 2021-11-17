Cloudli Launches TalkNText - First Small Business-focused Communications App to Combine Voice and Business Texting

Save Up to 70%* Over Industry-leading Voice and Messaging Providers with One Monthly Plan

NEWARK, Del., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloudli Communications , a leading provider of voice, data and messaging solutions, today announced the launch of Cloudli TalkNText ™, a new mobile-first service that equips small businesses (SMBs) with unified voice and Business Texting capabilities, at a savings of up to 70% over industry-leading UCaaS and Business Texting solutions.*

Business Texting is now a mission-critical application for businesses of all sizes, including SMBs: 93% of consumers who prefer to support SMBs also want the option of calling or texting a business, according to a U.S. consumer survey conducted earlier this year . Also, 84% of respondents would respond to texts from businesses, compared to only 34% who said they answer calls from unknown numbers.

Cloudli TalkNText is the first single-subscription app to combine business phone with Business Texting — eliminating the need for SMBs to maintain two separate, costly plans.

In addition to supporting standard SMS messaging, TalkNText allows businesses to text-enable their existing landline, so they can send and receive texts from their existing main business number. The new app also lets SMBs share numbers across teams, so anyone can answer client calls and texts immediately. Additional enhanced features included with every TalkNText plan include text message auto-replies, business hour settings, automated attendant, voicemail transcription and more.

Developed for small businesses to stay ahead of today's customer experience demands, Cloudli TalkNText plans are designed for the mobile-first consumer. Business calls and texts are sent and received through a mobile or desktop app — keeping personal communications separate from business and allowing users to manage calls, text messages and voicemails from anywhere on a smartphone or laptop.

"TalkNText is a powerful new app tailored for small businesses, that combines two service plans in one, bringing together the best of unified communications with must-have Business Texting capabilities," said Gavin Macomber, CEO of Cloudli. "Our work-from-anywhere unified voice and Business Texting app enables a more convenient, seamless communications experience across customers, partners and team members."

With Cloudli TalkNText, companies can streamline communications and offer a better overall consumer experience by leveraging the platform's key features:

Business Texting: Use a Cloudli number or text-enable your own to begin messaging with customers via the TalkNText smartphone or desktop app. Use case: a retailer may want to keep its established number, so Cloudli can enable Business Texting on the existing number without disrupting the voice phone service. Use a Cloudli number or text-enable your own to begin messaging with customers via the TalkNText smartphone or desktop app. Use case: a retailer may want to keep its established number, so Cloudli can enableon the existing number without disrupting the voice phone service.

Shared Phone Numbers: Activate shared phone numbers so team members can respond to customer inquiries – on the phone or through text – without losing visibility into that customer's journey. Use case: administrative support for a real estate firm can reply to client requests for showings, appraisals, offers and more.

Simplified Communications: Texts and calls are brought together in a unified conversation view, making it easier for anyone to pick up the thread and respond. Use case: a personal training business wants to know the last time a customer called before initiating a text message follow-up. Having the call details in the same view makes it easier to add context to your follow-up message.

Business Hours: Set business hours to limit work calls to specific times of day, ensuring that your business runs the way you want. Use case: a small business owner can set work-life boundaries by establishing on-hours and off-hours, with specific call handling rules for each, to maintain an elevated customer experience.

Auto-Replies: Schedule automatic text replies when you're too busy or unavailable, so customers are never left waiting. Use case: a hairstylist can configure a text auto-reply to missed calls, so when a client is in the chair missed callers know when to expect a callback.

"We've been impressed with Cloudli's phone and business texting app, which allows our staff to more easily communicate with customers and team members alike - even when we're out of the office," said Stephen Kennedy, Owner, School of Rock, Greenwich, CT. "In addition, Cloudli's support team went above and beyond to procure a local phone number for our upcoming location in Dublin, Ireland. Now customers in Dublin will be able to call our team and we can answer using the Cloudli app, no matter whether we're in the U.S. or in Ireland."

Pricing and Availability

Cloudli's TalkNText unified voice and messaging service is available immediately, with three pricing plans starting as low as $9 per user/month. To find the plan that best fits your needs, or to compare pricing plans with other industry-leading voice and messaging providers, visit the Cloudli website .

For a limited time, new customers can sign up to Cloudli TalkNText for a free trial .

About Cloudli

Cloudli Communications, Inc. delivers feature-rich communications solutions to businesses of all types and sizes, with a track record that spans decades. Today, our solutions include Cloudli TalkNText, a work-from-anywhere unified communications app for SMBs, start-ups and entrepreneurs; VoIP connectivity solutions optimized for businesses of any size; and digital fax solutions that leverage new technologies without disrupting trusted and established workflows. Serving over 7,000 customers in the United States and Canada, Cloudli helps businesses across North America better communicate with their customers – how, where and when they want – without compromising security, reliability and efficiency. Cloudli is a proud member of the International Franchise Association . Find us on the web , LinkedIn and Twitter .

Cloudli Communications Corp. is owned by CPS Capital , a Toronto-based private equity firm.

*Savings and feature claims based on comparison of monthly pricing plans published on competitor websites or other publicly available sources as of November 3, 2021

All trademarks and product names are the property of their respective companies.

