CIS Named Micro Focus NetIQ Partner of the Year 2021 for Identity & Access Management

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- We are proud to announce that CIS has been named NetIQ Partner of the Year for Identity & Access Management. CIS has had a long and storied history with Micro Focus. We would like to acknowledge our Chief Identity Access Officer, Rob Rawson, and his amazing team for all their hard work and commitment to providing a world-class experience to our clients. CIS has worked with this solution since its introduction to the marketplace and has performed a plethora of complex integrations and deployments successfully, on time and on budget! We would also like to extend a thank you to the team at Micro Focus, our cohesive and collaborative relationship has allowed us to provide white glove delivery for our mutual clients. Micro Focus' Vice President of Worldwide Sales for Identity & Access Management, Michael Trubatch had the following to say about CIS, "Developing and delivering leading edge IAM solutions requires collaboration and input at the design stage and expertise and experience at implementation. Having a trusted partner like CIS helps Micro Focus stay on target for what matters most to our customers... from architecture and design through the install, implementation, deployment, and ongoing support for our industry leading solutions. Quite frankly, nobody does it better than CIS." We would also like to recognize our President and co-founder Todd Hershman, who personally oversees the IAM business unit and relationship with Micro Focus. Finally, we would like to recognize Justin Tuchman, our Executive Sales VP, for his countless efforts in obtaining clients and then ensuring that CIS not only meets but exceeds their expectations. CIS' goal has been and always will be to develop long term, mutually beneficial relationships. CIS has a 26-year proven track record of delivering elite solutions to the marketplace and has won awards year after year by many top-level vendors and organizations.

CIS named Micro Focus Partner of the Year for Identity & Access Management 2021

CIS recognized again as the #1 Identity & Access Management Partner

About CIS

CIS is a world class technology consulting and services firm that has been in business for over 26 years. We pride ourselves on having a client first mentality, which has led us to having long term mutually beneficial relationships with dozens of our clients for decades. We provide solutions for Identity & Access Management, Cyber Security, Managed Services, Cloud Services, Unified Communications, and more.

