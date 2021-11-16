President of American Gold Star Mothers, Inc., and President Emeritus of Gold Star Wives of America, Inc., to serve as Co-Grand Marshals; Chevrolet to once again provide wrapped vehicles to transport Gold and Blue Star Families and Veterans

Wreaths Across America Announces 2021 Escort to Arlington President of American Gold Star Mothers, Inc., and President Emeritus of Gold Star Wives of America, Inc., to serve as Co-Grand Marshals; Chevrolet to once again provide wrapped vehicles to transport Gold and Blue Star Families and Veterans

COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The country's longest veterans' parade – Wreaths Across America's annual escort to Arlington National Cemetery – kicks off on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. National President of American Gold Star Mothers Inc. (AGSM) Jo Ann Maitland and President Emeritus of Gold Star Wives of America, Inc. (GSW) Nancy Menagh will lead the caravan as this year's Co-Grand Marshals. The official escort will travel down the East Coast stopping at schools, memorials, and other locations along the way to spread the mission to REMEMBER, HONOR and TEACH. Stops with public events will be held in Maine, Vermont, New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, and Washington D.C., before arriving at Arlington National Cemetery on the morning of Saturday, Dec. 18 – National Wreaths Across America Day.

Visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org to find a participating location near you or to sponsor a wreath. (PRNewsfoto/Wreaths Across America)

To view the complete schedule, please visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/arlington-escort-information.

"For those who have had the opportunity to participate in the escort of wreaths over the years, it is truly an experience of a lifetime," said Karen Worcester, executive director, WAA. "The way we and the mission are welcomed into communities, with flags waving and streets lined with children and veterans, is something we always wished every American could witness. This year we're hoping that supporters will once again join us in lining the roadways safely and welcome the mission into their communities."

For the 7th year in a row Chevrolet, who has generously sponsored the escort vehicles transporting participating Gold Star families and veterans, will again provide wrapped vehicles in addition to sponsoring 4,000 veterans' wreaths for placement at Arlington National Cemetery.

"Chevrolet and its dealers are proud to support the work of Wreaths Across America and deliver the message of their mission to Remember, Honor and Teach. This annual tradition has become a cornerstone event for Chevrolet and its dealers here in the Northeast Region," said Dan Adamcheck, regional director, sales, service and marketing for Chevrolet. "To be able to give back to our communities, and the men and women who have given so much to our country is truly an honor for Chevrolet and its employees."

Participants for this year's convoy include Gold Star Families, Blue Star Families, veterans, volunteers, and members of the Patriot Guard Riders and Patriot Riders. Law enforcement from departments across Maine and other states along the route will provide escort to ensure safe transport for all participants throughout the week.

Twelve tractor-trailers representing Walmart Transportation, Schneider National, Gully Transportation, Witte Bros. Exchange, Inc., Hartt Transportation Systems, Inc., Delhaize Transportation LLC (DBA Hannaford Supermarkets), American Trucking Associations – Share the Road Truck, Pottle's Transportation, Cargo Transporters, Inc., Boyd Grain Inc., Hampton Road Moving & Storage, and Tyson Foods, Inc., will haul a portion of the sponsored veterans' wreaths heading to Arlington National Cemetery for placement on Saturday, Dec. 18. Additionally, Load One Carriers will once again serve as the ceremonial wreath transporter for the escort.

In total, nearly 257,000 sponsored wreaths are needed to reach the goal of placing a wreath on every eligible marker at Arlington National Cemetery. To sponsor a $15 veteran's wreath for this location, please visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/ARLING. Note, volunteers placing wreaths at Arlington will be required to preregister this year and show proof of registration on Wreath Day. You may also register at the above site.

What began 30 years ago as a pilgrimage by Maine wreath maker, Morrill Worcester, in a single truck to deliver 5,000 wreaths to Arlington as a gesture of thanks has become a national mission to Remember, Honor, Teach. National Wreaths Across America Day ceremonies are happening at more than 2,900 participating locations across the country on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. These events are free and open to all people. To find a participating location near you to support and/or volunteer to place wreaths, click here.

About Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization's mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as at more than 2,900 participating locations in all 50 states and overseas. For more information, please visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.

Media contacts:

Sean Sullivan

(207) 230-4599

ssullivan@wreathsacrossamerica.org

Amber Caron

(207) 513-6457

acaron@wreathsacrossamerica.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wreaths Across America