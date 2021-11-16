Secure Thingz accelerates mass production and provisioning of secure IoT devices Product releases and strengthened partnerships with global programming service providers enable mass volume remote secure programming, inhibiting malware injection, IP theft, and supporting software bill of materials (SBOM) legislation

CAMBRIDGE, England, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Secure Thingz, an IAR Systems® Group company delivering advanced solutions to secure the IoT, today announced partnerships in the secure programming and provisioning industry to deliver secure programming and provisioning services at a global scale. These capabilities are coupled to updated versions of Embedded Trust and the Secure Deploy platform.

Secure Thingz provides Embedded Trust® for rapid development for security and root of trust definition and the Secure Deploy™ platform for secure supply chain provisioning and production. Together these solutions enable organizations to accelerate the secure development and production of their embedded IoT devices. EPS Global is a leading programming service provider, working with distributors, contract manufacturers, silicon partners, and OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) across the globe in the transition to support secure programming and provisioning. In leveraging Secure Deploy, EPS is enabling Secure Thingz and IAR Systems' customers to accelerate the complete flow of creating a secure supply chain, enabling encrypted programming between the OEM and the devices being programmed, inhibiting malware injection, IP theft, counterfeiting, and overproduction.

"With OEMs now in production utilizing both Embedded Trust and Secure Deploy, the complete flow from inception to manufacturing delivery and update is fully in operation," said Haydn Povey, CEO, Secure Thingz. "We will continue to improve and expand these solutions through our partner ecosystem, supporting our customers in adding security to their embedded applications in an efficient, scalable way."

