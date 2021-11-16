Palo Alto Networks Introduces Next-Generation CASB to Help Organizations Secure Soaring SaaS Usage

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) today introduced the industry's only Next-Generation CASB (Cloud Access Security Broker) — raising the bar in SaaS security to accommodate today's hybrid work tools.

As SaaS applications, especially modern collaboration tools, power a rapidly expanding hybrid workforce, security teams are struggling to stay secure. Legacy SaaS security solutions focus on compliance, not security, and were built when the universe of apps was much smaller and more predictable — leaving many of today's go-to tools without adequate protections. Palo Alto Networks Next-Generation CASB helps organizations enable the safe adoption of SaaS by automatically securing new applications, accurately protecting sensitive data in real time, and stopping known and unknown threats with best-in-class threat detection and prevention.

"SaaS applications have become far too important and popular for a superficial approach to security," said Anand Oswal, senior vice president of Network Security for Palo Alto Networks. "In addition, while collaboration apps are now the lifeblood of hybrid and remote workforces' productivity, traditional SaaS security has not focused on these apps or kept up with this change. Palo Alto Networks new Next-Generation CASB solves this using the latest technologies such as machine learning and natural language processing to find new apps and watch for potential security issues — giving organizations a modern, spectacular CASB designed for today's SaaS environment."

Palo Alto Networks has fully integrated the Next-Generation CASB into the industry's most complete SASE solution, Prisma® SASE, and into all form factors of the company's leading Next-Generation Firewalls to provide the following benefits:

See and secure thousands of SaaS applications automatically — this includes support for the industry's largest number of unsanctioned, tolerated and sanctioned apps, including collaboration apps.

Accurately protect sensitive data in real time, thanks to the industry's most comprehensive cloud-delivered enterprise DLP, now with machine learning (ML), advanced optical character recognition (OCR) and natural language processing (NLP).

Help stop known, unknown and zero-day threats with the industry's most complete cloud-delivered security platform, leveraging 15 years of innovation in malware analysis and prevention.

"Palo Alto Networks Next-Generation CASB represents an updated approach to cloud access security brokers (CASB), designed to align with changing enterprise needs," said ESG Senior Analyst John Grady. "Through integrations with Palo Alto Networks Prisma SASE and Next-Generation Firewalls, Palo Alto Networks Next-Generation CASB provides a simpler and more cost- effective approach to CASB, while maintaining the broad application visibility and accurate threat and content inspection organizations require to secure the usage of cloud applications."

Availability

Palo Alto Networks Next-Generation CASB is available now for Next-Generation Firewalls, and will be available through Prisma Access in January 2022.

More Information

For more information about Palo Alto Networks Next-Generation CASB and Prisma Access 3.0, please read the blog .

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, the global cybersecurity leader, is shaping the cloud-centric future with technology that is transforming the way people and organizations operate. Our mission is to be the cybersecurity partner of choice, protecting our digital way of life. We help address the world's greatest security challenges with continuous innovation that seizes the latest breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, analytics, automation, and orchestration. By delivering an integrated platform and empowering a growing ecosystem of partners, we are at the forefront of protecting tens of thousands of organizations across clouds, networks, and mobile devices. Our vision is a world where each day is safer and more secure than the one before. For more information, visit www.paloaltonetworks.com.

Palo Alto Networks, Prisma, and the Palo Alto Networks logo are trademarks of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. in the United States and in jurisdictions throughout the world. All other trademarks, trade names, or service marks used or mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including regarding the benefits to customers of our products. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results, developments and business decisions may differ from those envisaged by such forward-looking statements. We identify the principal risks and uncertainties that affect our performance in our Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Palo Alto Networks logo (PRNewsFoto/Palo Alto Networks, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/Palo Alto Networks, Inc.)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Palo Alto Networks, Inc.