Katherine Harper Joining Modine Manufacturing Company Board of Directors

RACINE, Wis., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD), a diversified global leader in thermal management technology and solutions, announced today that Katherine Harper will join the Company's Board of Directors effective January 20, 2022. Ms. Harper currently serves as Chief Financial Officer at BDP International, a private global logistics and transportation solutions company, as well as serving as director for Sasol. She also previously served as a director for Lydall, which was recently acquired by Unifrax. Prior employment includes extensive international experience serving as EVP and CFO of AgroFresh Solutions, SVP and CFO of Tronox, Chief Financial and Business Development Officer, Diamonds & Minerals Group and other senior financial roles at Rio Tinto, Director Global Finance for Gulbrandsen Group and senior financial and accounting positions with General Chemical Corporation.

"We are very pleased to welcome Katherine to the Modine Board," said Marsha Williams, Chairperson, Modine Board of Directors. "Katherine's extensive experience serving as a strategic financial leader and active board member will be valuable as we take the important steps necessary to create a stronger Modine. This includes using 80/20 to drive the important strategic decisions necessary to accelerate growth and deliver a greater return for our shareholders."

Ms. Harper holds an MBA and a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Administration from Carnegie Mellon University, is a Board Fellow with the National Association of Corporate Directors, and a member of Institute of Management Accountants, Financial Executives International, The FENG, and the Forum of Executive Women and is Chair of the Board of the American Lung Association – Philadelphia Chapter. Ms. Harper will stand for election at Modine's 2022 annual meeting of shareholders.

About Modine

Modine, with fiscal 2021 revenues of $1.8 billion, specializes in thermal management systems and components, bringing highly engineered heating and cooling components, original equipment products, and systems to diversified global markets through its four complementary segments: BHVAC, CIS, HDE, and Automotive. Modine is a global company headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin (USA), with operations in North America, South America, Europe and Asia. For more information about Modine, visit www.modine.com.

