Happy Family Organics Doubles Down on Sustainability Commitments with Goal to Reach Net Zero Carbon Emissions By 2030

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Happy Family Organics announces its commitment to Net Zero carbon emissions by 2030 to help fight climate change, aligned with the B Corp Climate Collective's commitment. As a brand on a mission to change the trajectory of children's health through nutrition, Happy Family Organics knows that only a healthy planet can grow healthy food. To help create a happier and healthier future for little ones, the company is continuously innovating — through its dedication to organic standards to create nutritious products, continuing to update packaging to be more eco-friendly, and partnering with farmers who are at the forefront of sustainable agriculture.

The next step in the company's journey to help create a better tomorrow is accelerating its long-term climate action work by meaningfully reducing greenhouse gas emissions to the lowest amount possible, and then investing in carbon removal projects to balance emissions that cannot be eliminated. Efforts will include investing in new solar power for 100% of the electricity used to manufacture products by 2023, increasing the use of post-consumer recycled content in packaging by 2025, and implementing fuel and route efficiency projects for transportation emissions.

"Research shows that the state of our planet is keeping parents up at night.* As a parent-led brand, it's simple for us: if we want to create a better tomorrow for our little ones, we need to implement solutions today that will help reduce our carbon footprint and help mitigate climate change for their tomorrow," said Anne Laraway, CEO of Happy Family Organics. "Sustainability is at the core of our company, and we're proud to have a hand in creating a better future with our Net Zero commitment."

Happy Family Organics will also work to further the regenerative agriculture transformation in its supply chain that was started with its Farmed for Our Future™ product line, sequestering more carbon as soil health is improved. Since 2018, Happy Family Organics has invested more than $250,000 in farmer training programs as part of Project Greenhouse, an initiative to support farmers with education and resources on regenerative agriculture practices that ultimately help reverse climate change. In October 2021, the company launched Project Plátano, a three year, $1.5M project to help 180+ banana growers in Ecuador achieve climate smart and regenerative practices, while reaching a living income.

"Since beginning our work with Happy Family Organics, we've been able to implement many practices that improve our land and draw down carbon into our fields," said Oliver Esser, Happy Family Organics farmer partner at Montes de Molina. "Thanks to richer soil and better biodiversity as part of our reforestation efforts, we'll continue to reap the benefits for years to come across our farm. Happy Family Organics is dedicated to supporting a better tomorrow for little ones, and we're proud to be part of their mission to make that happen."

Happy Family Organics' Net Zero by 2030 commitment builds on its existing 2025 Packaging Promise, which includes many actions that will actively bring the company closer to Net Zero carbon. Happy Family Organics uses the maximum recycled content possible and requires certification that any new materials are sustainably sourced for all paperboard and corrugate boxes, ensuring zero deforestation – a significant contributor to climate change and global warming. While pouches aren't recyclable yet in municipal and curbside systems, Happy Family Organics products are currently recyclable through their take-back program with TerraCycle, where customers can return non-recyclable used pouches free of charge, to be processed into new products.

To learn more about how Happy Family Organics is helping fight climate change with its Net Zero commitment and how you and your family can play a role at home with their Climate Change Challenge, visit: https://www.happyfamilyorganics.com/our-mission/protecting-the-planet/

Happy Family Organics has been on a mission to change the trajectory of children's health through nutrition since the company launched on Mother's Day in 2006. We are constantly innovating to provide families with the best possible products, solutions, and resources for their evolving needs. From day one, we provide organic nutrition and support for your baby's feeding journey, whether that's breast or formula feeding all the way through starting solids and picky eating. We thoughtfully craft organic meals and snacks with curated ingredients that are appropriate for each baby, toddler, and kid's age and stage to help support a lifetime of wellness.

As champions of organic, every product in our line is certified USDA organic, which means our food is grown without using toxic persistent pesticides and has no artificial hormones or GMOs – just ingredients from earth-friendly organic farms. We know that only a healthy planet can grow healthy food and are committed to cultivating a sustainable world for little ones today and for future generations. From our WIC-authorized Clearly Crafted™ Jars to our free online live chat with lactation consultants and registered dietitian nutritionists, we put babies and parents first, with support for every family. Happy Family Organics is a Certified B Corporation®. To learn more, please visit: https://bcorporation.net/directory/happy-family-brands .

