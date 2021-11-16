Four Ways to Protect Yourself from Utility Scammers This Holiday Season

RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Each year, utility customers experience a surge in scam phone calls, especially around the holidays. This Utility Scam Awareness Week (Nov. 15 - 20), Dominion Energy is reminding customers of the telltale signs of utility scams and what to do to stay safe.

"An immediate red flag is when someone calls you claiming to be a utility representative and threatens to disconnect your service if you don't make an immediate payment over the phone," said Utibe Bassey, Dominion Energy's vice president of customer experience. "That's a telltale sign of a scam because we don't use scare tactics, and we never demand immediate payment over the phone. The best way to protect yourself is to know what a scam sounds like and what to do if you're targeted."

Dominion Energy offers the following tips, so customers know what to do if they suspect a scammer has contacted them:

Slow down – Utility scammers pressure customers to act quickly by instilling fear and a sense of urgency.

Stop – Dominion Energy never demands immediate payment and does not accept payment using prepaid or gift cards.

Hang up – Some scammers may appear on your caller ID as though they are calling from Dominion Energy. When in doubt, do not provide any personal information and hang up.

Verify – Scammers do not typically know the customer's account balance. Fact check the scammer's claims by signing into the Dominion Energy app, online at – Scammers do not typically know the customer's account balance. Fact check the scammer's claims by signing into the Dominion Energy app, online at dominionenergy.com or calling the number located on an energy bill.

Dominion Energy can help customers facing financial hardship. Connect with the company with any payment concerns by:

Accessing payment and assistance options at dominionenergy.com or using the Dominion Energy app.

Calling the number located on an energy bill for account questions. Company representatives can work with customers to find the best payment option.

To learn more about the warning signs of scam activity, visit dominionenergy.com/scams . Our pandemic response page has more information about what Dominion Energy is doing to support customers during this difficult time.

About Dominion Energy

More than 7 million customers in 16 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), headquartered in Richmond, Va. The company is committed to sustainable, reliable, affordable and safe energy and to achieving net zero carbon dioxide and methane emissions from its power generation and gas infrastructure operations by 2050. Please visit DominionEnergy.com to learn more.

