Aurora Capital Partners Acquires Automated Gate Services Provider Westcoast Gate from Kian Capital Partners

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aurora Capital Partners ("Aurora"), a leading middle-market private equity firm, today announced that it has acquired Westcoast Gate ("The Company"), a leading provider of automated gate and security solutions to residential and commercial customers across California, from Kian Capital Partners ("Kian"). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Serving both the residential and commercial perimeter security markets, Westcoast Gate has been providing customers premier white-glove services in gate maintenance, repair, retrofitting and installation since 1998. Since acquiring the Company in 2017, Kian and new management have spurred growth and transformed the operations and infrastructure of the company throughout California.

"We are thrilled to partner with Bob and the Westcoast Gate team as the Company enters its next stage of growth," said Andrew Wilson, Partner at Aurora. "The Company has become a leading service provider in California, and we believe its scalable foundation provides significant opportunity for the future. We look forward to working with the team to help capitalize on the momentum they and Kian have built over the past several years."

"Westcoast Gate has made tremendous strides with Kian Capital, and we are excited to partner with Aurora as we continue our evolution," said Bob Flecken CEO of Westcoast Gate. "Aurora has a long history of partnering with market leading businesses to accelerate growth, and we are grateful to have them as a partner as we continue to scale our platform. The business is primed for the next phase of growth, and our values and strategy are aligned."

"The success of this transaction for Westcoast Gate, Kian and its investors is a direct result of our outstanding management team, and their execution on the growth plan we collectively developed from the onset of our relationship," added Kevin McCarthy, Co-Founder and Partner at Kian. "Bob and his team worked incredibly hard every day, and we thank them for a wonderful partnership. Our team takes pride in working with our management teams to build platforms for the next level of growth, and Aurora is an ideal new home for Westcoast Gate to continue its journey."

This transaction marks the fifth investment from Aurora Equity Partners VI, which was activated in September 2020. It follows several recent Aurora investments within the broader services sector, including Curtis Bay Medical Waste Services, Premier Roofing, Petroleum Service Corporation and VLS Recovery Services.

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company served as financial advisor and Gibson Dunn served as legal advisor to Aurora, and Stifel served as financial advisor to Kian. Bank of Montreal arranged the debt financing for the transaction.

About Aurora Capital Partners

Aurora Capital Partners is a leading private equity firm focused principally on control investments in middle-market companies with leading market positions, stable industry dynamics, attractive business model characteristics and actionable opportunities for growth in partnership with management. Aurora provides unique resources to its portfolio companies through its Strategy & Operations Program and its team of experienced operating advisors. Aurora's investors include leading public and corporate pension funds, endowments and foundations active in private equity investing. For more information about Aurora Capital Partners, visit: www.auroracap.com.

About Westcoast Gate

Headquartered in Inglewood, California, Westcoast Gate provides automated gate and security solutions, including emergency repair, planned maintenance, design, fabrication, access control and installation to residential and commercial customers across Southern California. For more information about Westcoast Gate, visit: www.westcoastgate.com.

About Kian Capital

At Kian, we forge partnerships to ignite growth and build enduring value. Our goal is to provide flexible financial resources and additional operational horsepower to scale middle-market businesses, realize aspirations and deliver long-term investment returns through genuine partnership. Kian is a private investment firm with $425 million of capital under management and a focus on four core industry sectors: consumer, services, value added distribution and specialty manufacturing. Our team of seasoned investors has over 80 years of collective experience providing transformational capital solutions and board-level strategic and operational guidance to founder/owner operated businesses. For more information about Kian Capital Partners, visit www.kiancapital.com

