Unanet and CEO Craig Halliday Named to Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC) 2021 Tech 100 Lists

DULLES, Va., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC) has named Unanet to the organization's annual Tech 100 Companies and Tech Executives lists, which recognize groundbreaking companies, leaders, and innovators in the greater Washington region's technology community. This is the fourth consecutive year Unanet has made the list and the first year that CEO Craig Halliday has been recognized as a Tech 100 Executive.

"Despite the curveballs of the last year, including the COVID-19 pandemic, major government regulatory changes, and new cybersecurity threats across all industries, Unanet continues to innovate and deliver features that our customers need to break out of siloed systems and maintain holistic project management functionalities," said Craig Halliday, Unanet CEO. "Being recognized by NVTC for this commitment to our customers, and to this region, is an honor."

From its origins as one of the first female-founded and managed technology companies, to its current role as a large employer and corporate benefactor to the Northern Virginia region, Unanet has consistently received industry recognitions. This year, the company was awarded the 2021 Gold-level Stevie® Award in the 19th Annual American Business Awards® and recognized for a variety of 'best of' honors from the leading analyst firm G2. Unanet's CRM solution was also selected by CUSTOMER Magazine for its 2021 CRM Excellence Award.

This year, Unanet demonstrated significant commitment to the Northern Virginia region through its Unanet United program, one of the region's most robust corporate efforts. The program is the center of Unanet's diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives such as the company's 'returnship' program which enables people who have left the workforce due to family needs to re-engage and continue their careers. Unanet also partners with George Mason University and Athens State University to support their curriculum for government contract accounting and, this year, awarded $30,000 to The Women's Center to fund teen mental health initiatives for the next three years.

Unanet recently announced it completed the third quarter of 2021 with an almost 30 percent increase in the number of new customers from Q2 to Q3.

"While our nation continues to adapt to our new normal of living during a global pandemic, I am pleased that Virginia continues to be a leading tech hub of flourishing businesses and career opportunities. I am proud to announce that Unanet and Craig Halliday are 2021 NVTC Tech 100 honorees," said Jennifer Taylor, president and CEO of NVTC. "Unanet and Craig are key contributors to making our region a vibrant and inclusive place to live, work and learn."

About Unanet

Unanet is a leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM solutions purpose-built for Government Contractors, architecture, engineering, construction, and professional services. More than 3,400 project-driven organizations depend on Unanet to turn their information into actionable insights, drive better decision-making, and accelerate business growth. All backed by a people-centered team invested in the success of your projects, people, and financials. For more information, visit www.unanet.com.

