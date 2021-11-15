TutorMe Launches Partnership with Saint Paul Public Schools

More than 33,000 K-12 students in the Minnesota school district will be able to access TutorMe's online tutoring services for free for the 2021-2022 school year

SAINT PAUL, Minn., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TutorMe, the online tutor of the future, today announced a partnership with Saint Paul Public School District to provide more than 33,000 K-12 students with free access to TutorMe's online, 24/7 tutoring service for the 2021-2022 school year.

With more than 15,000 tutors available anytime to help with more than 300 subjects, TutorMe provides immediate expertise whenever and wherever students need it. Whether it's homework help or a study session, students pair up with their private tutor for a personalized 1-on-1 lesson in the advanced lesson space.

"Providing access to TutorMe supports our district-wide effort to close academic gaps exacerbated by COVID-19 and accelerate learning recovery through the 2021-2022 school year," said Darren Ginther, the district's director of the office of college and career readiness. "The personalized support empowers students and their families to get the help they need at any time, anywhere, whether it be during remote learning, late-night studying after extracurriculars, or when they hit a roadblock with their homework."

TutorMe's virtual classroom provides interactive features including a text editor, code editor, two-way audio/video chat, screen sharing, and a virtual whiteboard for engaging and enriching education. Each session is archived so students can conveniently access past lessons to help them with coursework and studying.

"TutorMe has been on the frontline of online education assistance well before the pandemic arrived, providing top-notch tutors and on-demand academic support to ensure students never feel lost," said TutorMe's co-founder and CEO Myles Hunter. "The community of students, staff, and families at Saint Paul Public Schools can rely on TutorMe to provide 1-on-1 learning during critical times of need and beyond."

About TutorMe

TutorMe is the online tutor of the future. As a leading provider of online tutoring, the platform connects students with highly qualified tutors in 30 seconds or less. A subsidiary of Zovio, TutorMe has provided access to personalized academic support for more than 1.5 million students wherever and wherever they need it the most. Partnering with hundreds of schools, districts, and corporations, TutorMe helps address educational equity by providing students and staff at participating institutions with free access to premier tutoring services. TutorMe is a recipient of HowtoLearn.com's 2020 Parent and Teacher Choice™ Award, the Timmy for Best Tech for Good in LA, a National Parenting Product Award, a Mom's Choice Award, and 2021 Silver and Bronze Edison Awards. Learn more at TutorMe.com .

About Zovio

Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO) is an education technology services company that partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. The Zovio network, including Fullstack Academy and TutorMe, leverages its core strengths to solve priority market needs through education technology services. Using proprietary, advanced data analytics, Zovio identifies the most meaningful ways to enhance the learner experience and deliver strong outcomes for higher education institutions, employers, and learners. Zovio's purpose is to help everyone be in a class of their own. For more information, visit Zovio.com .

