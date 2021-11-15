Sequoia Financial Group to Acquire NCA Financial Planners, Creating Wealth Manager With $10 Billion

AKRON, Ohio, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sequoia Financial Group, LLC (Sequoia), a financial planning, wealth management, and asset management firm with $8 billion in client assets, has entered into an agreement to acquire Mayfield Heights, Ohio-based NCA Financial Planners (NCA). When the deal closes, which is expected to occur by Dec. 31, the combined firm will have $10 billion in client assets. Terms were not disclosed.

The firm will operate under the Sequoia brand and employ approximately 145 people, including all 27 NCA employees. NCA CEO Kevin Myeroff will become principal and senior strategic advisor and a shareholder of Sequoia.

Sequoia has been named by Barron's as one of the top 100 RIA firms in the U.S. each year since 2019. NCA has also been recognized as a leading financial advisor by Barron's, Financial Times and Forbes.

"We have long admired the stellar work Kevin and the NCA team have done on behalf of their clients," said Thomas Haught, Sequoia's president and CEO. "Adding their 27 talented individuals to work in concert with our team will enhance our clients' experience. Additionally, when we join forces, we will continue to reinvest in our specialists to stay on the forefront of technology, asset management, and wealth planning."

"As part of our strategic, long-term succession plan, NCA carefully outlined the type of firm we want to join, and we enthusiastically chose Sequoia," said Myeroff. "Both firms share a mission centered around enriching lives by building enduring relationships and providing excellence in client service."

As of Sept. 30, 2021, NCA Financial Planners managed or advised approximately $1.7 billion in assets. In April 2021, Sequoia acquired WEALTHSTONE ADVISORS, which added 17 employees and $1.4 billion in assets to the firm.

Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff LLP served as legal advisor to Sequoia.

About NCA Financial Planners

NCA Financial Planners is an independent, full-service planning firm located in Mayfield Heights, Ohio, just outside of Cleveland. For more than 30 years, the firm's financial advisors have worked with clients to put their children through college, retire when they desire, and plan for everything in between. Its relationship with clients is long-term and encompasses more than financial goals. NCA prides itself on creating an environment of integrity, high capability, creativity and motivation that allows it to exceed client expectations. For more information, visit www.ncafinancial.com.

About Sequoia Financial Group

Sequoia Financial Group, LLC, founded in 1991, takes a client-centered approach to providing comprehensive financial planning and wealth management services, including asset management, estate and retirement planning, fiduciary consulting and family wealth. Sequoia builds and maintains strong relationships that emphasize long-term planning to help clients reach their financial and life goals. Sequoia was named one of America's Top RIAs by Barron's in 2020 and 2021 and received the Schwab Advisor Services 2019 Best-In-Business IMPACT Award. For more information, visit https://www.sequoia-financial.com/ .

View original content:

SOURCE Sequoia Financial Group