Pyure Launches New Line Of Portable Air Purification Products

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At the ISSA Show North America, The Pyure Company has announced the launch of a new line of advanced portable air purification products perfectly positioned for the janitorial and sanitization (Jan-San) industry, designed to improve indoor air quality (IAQ). With a new modern design, Pyure's portable air purification products will keep things simple for operators with minimal, rapid maintenance and easy controls.

With COVID-19 and the seasonal flu top of mind, Pyure's hydroxyl generating technology dynamically protects air and surfaces indoors, keeping occupants healthy and productive while having the added benefit of VOC, odor and mold reduction. The range of new portable units covers a variety of room sizes, from an office or boardroom to a gymnasium, easily treating viruses and bacteria in places such as daycares, schools, and workplaces.

"Now more than ever, Jan-San companies are being asked to protect building occupants from airborne and surface viruses and bacteria. Their customers are demanding products with proven efficacy that keeps occupants safe and blend seamlessly into corporate and scholastic environments, while offering ease of use and energy efficiency," said Jeremy Peterson, chief growth officer at The Pyure Company. "Our portable solutions are backed by some of the most comprehensive testing data in the industry and provide cost-effective solutions that meet all Jan-San needs."

Constructed with aluminum for lightweight and durability, the advanced portable air purification products feature a new modern design that compliments commercial interiors. The new ceiling-mount Profile™ air purifier blends into the ceiling and has an easy installation process by simply removing a standard 2x2 ceiling tile. Thanks to their ergonomic design, Pyure portable air purification products also provide easy access for filter and UV Optic replacement.

The new portable products include an intuitive interface that offers simplicity in operation and control with the ability to modify the LED brightness, indicate the status of the purifier, and lock controls. Along with the new appearance, the Pyure units can be run at low sound levels that disappear into background ambient noise.

Looking ahead, Pyure will be launching future models in 2022 that will connect via different options for communications: Serial, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, and Bluetooth.

Pyure will showcase the new line of air purification products at the ISSA North America Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, on November 15th-18th at the Innovation Showcase. Show attendees can also visit Pyure's digital booth here . For more information about the products, go to: pyure.com/product-launch

About The Pyure Company

Inspired by nature and trusted to clean, The Pyure Company are world-leading air purifying technology innovators. Pyure's commercial air purifiers are trusted worldwide to safely sanitize indoor air and surfaces too – creating healthier environments for everyone while saving energy by bringing the power of the sun indoors. For 15 years The Pyure Company has been helping customers protect their health, improve wellness, and reduce industrial by-products while eliminating viruses, bacteria and VOCs. Headquartered in Boynton Beach, Florida, Pyure is privately held. For more information, visit www.pyure.com.

