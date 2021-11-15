MySize Significantly Expands its Market Presence in Russia with Several New Retailers Four Tier 1 Retailers and Several Additional Other Retailers in Russia

AIRPORT CITY, Israel, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MySize, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) (TASE: MYSZ.TA) ("MySize" or the "Company"), the provider of AI-driven measurement solutions to drive revenue growth and reduce costs for its business clients, is pleased to announce that it has expanded its presence in Russia with four tier 1 retailers and several other retailers for MySize's AI-driven measurement solutions.

The tier 1 retailers are Lacoste, SimaLand, SuperStep, and The Kooples. Additional retailers include MonoMio, Swimlane, RusPublica and 1001dress.

Ronen Luzon, Chief Executive Officer of MySize, commented, "While we have been active in Russia over the past year, the addition of these new retailers greatly increases our presence in Russia. It is coming at an ideal time, as the 2020 pandemic-related crisis boosted e-commerce sales in Russia, which had a positive impact on online apparel trade. We look forward to working with these brands in improving their conversion rates and lowering their return rates, resulting in a better customer experience and cost savings."

Lacoste S.A. is a French company, founded in 1933, sells clothing, footwear, sportswear, eyewear, leather goods, perfume, towels and watches. The company can be recognized by its green crocodile logo. In November 2012, Lacoste was bought outright by Swiss family-held group Maus Frères. The legal entity representing the brand in Russia is LODE LLC.

Sima-land is the largest wholesale company in Russia, established in 2000. The company sells goods from 50 countries of the world with over 1,000,000 different products for home, work and leisure. In 2021, the company employs over 11,000 people, and the average monthly number of visits to the company's website is 20 million users. The company develops and manufactures products under dozens of brands: from children's clothing and toys to pet supplies and home textiles.

Superstep is the largest multi-brand shoe store in Russia. The stores of the chain collect the world's leading brands of shoes in the lifestyle segment (Lacoste, Tommy Hilfiger, Fred Perry, Hugo Boss, Polo Ralph Lauren, UGG, Jog Dog, Timberland, Wrangler, Palladium,) and sports shoes for every day (Asics, Keds, Converse, Superga, Onitsuka Tiger, The North Face, New Balance, Nike, Diadora), etc. Each of these brands is well known and has established itself on the Russian market. In addition to popular models, SuperStep also offers rare, customized collections. The legal entity representing the brand in Russia is INTERMODE LLC.

The Kooples is the French luxury apparel and accessories brand. The ideology of the company is universal clothing for couples of all ages and orientations in unisex style. Clothes of this brand are outwardly ordinary and discreet, but they contain details that give them an indescribable chic. In 2019, the brand was bought by the French LACOSTE, which is part of the Swiss holding MAUS FRERES. The legal entity representing the brand in Russia is KORU LLC.

Additional newly clients signed in Russia:

MonMio is a Swiss brand of lingerie and beauty products. The company was founded under the auspices of the International Investment Fund and entrepreneurs with experience in managing large global corporations.

Swimlane is an international online boutique of luxury swimwear, beachwear and accessories.

RusPublica is a Russian brand of fashionable designer clothes, representing author's clothing collections and exclusive jewelry and accessories.

1001dress is the largest online store of dresses in Russia with its own production.

MySize provides AI-driven measurement solutions to drive revenue growth and reduce costs for its business clients. MySize's proprietary measurement technology is based on sophisticated algorithms and cutting-edge technology and has broad applications, including the apparel, e-commerce, DIY, shipping, and parcel delivery industries. Its unique measurement technology application is the perfect solution to improve sizing efficiencies, increase conversion rates and lower return rates, resulting in a better customer experience and cost savings. The easy-to-use, plug-and-play widget is seamlessly integrated into e-commerce websites, enhancing customers' online shopping experience and boosting their engagement levels and confidence in the brand.

About MySize, Inc.

MySize, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) (TASE: MYSZ.TA) has developed a unique measurement technology based on sophisticated algorithms and cutting-edge technology with broad applications, including the apparel, e-commerce, DIY, shipping, and parcel delivery industries. This proprietary measurement technology is driven by several algorithms that are able to calculate and record measurements in a variety of novel ways. To learn more about MySize, please visit our website: www.mysizeid.com. We routinely post information that may be important to investors in the Investor Relations section of our website. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

Forward-looking Statements:

