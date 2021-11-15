Manulife Investment Management completes alignment of its private markets business within the global brand

Hancock Natural Resource Group adopts the Manulife Investment Management brand

BOSTON, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Manulife Investment Management today announced it has completed the alignment of its private markets business under the Manulife Investment Management global brand. This completes a multi-year strategy to bring all institutional wealth and asset management businesses together more formally under the Manulife Investment Management brand.

Manulife Investment Management operates across retirement, retail investing, and institutional asset management businesses globally, with US$835 billion under management and administration. Its broad capabilities in traditional and private assets are strengthened by the global reach of an investment footprint that spans 18 geographies and a commitment to sustainability that includes environmental, social and governance (ESG) integration, active and responsible stewardship, and third- party collaborations and certifications for overall industry transparency and effectiveness.

Manulife Investment Management's diverse private markets businesses – including timberland and agriculture – have operated within the global wealth and asset management business for decades. And effective today, Hancock Natural Resource Group, Inc has changed its name to Manulife Investment Management Timberland and Agriculture Inc. The change completes the transition of all Manulife Investment Management private markets' capabilities—totaling more than US$58B across private equity and credit and real assets—to align under a single global brand.1

"The diversity of Manulife Investment Management's capabilities – serving investor groups across geographies – is a core strength, and private markets continues to be a key growth driver for our future," said Paul R. Lorentz, president and CEO of Manulife Investment Management. "By further aligning our private markets capabilities, we can demonstrate the full breadth of our business to existing and potential customers."

Today's announcement is in keeping with a priority to position Manulife Investment Management's timberland and agriculture capabilities for future growth. Recent actions include uniting the firm's real assets capabilities under Christoph Schumacher, who joined the firm in May 2021 as the global head of real assets for Manulife Investment Management and the CEO of Manulife Investment Management Timberland and Agriculture Inc. Industry veterans and longtime employees Thomas G. Sarno and Oliver S. Williams, CFA, global heads of timberland and agriculture, respectively, report to Christoph and will continue to provide strategic leadership for these asset classes.

"Timberland and agriculture are cornerstones of our private markets capabilities and crucial to how we help clients meet their investment and sustainability objectives," said Stephen J. Blewitt, global head of private markets, Manulife Investment Management. "We believe the investments we've made in these areas will help us expand the reach of these unique offerings in markets around the world."

Manulife Investment Management manages approximately 6 million acres of timberland across the United States, Canada, New Zealand, Australia, Brazil, and Chile. It also oversees approximately 400,000 acres of prime farmland in major agricultural regions of the United States and in Canada, Chile, and Australia. The firm's comprehensive private markets businesses include private equity and credit, infrastructure, real estate, timberland, and agriculture.

1 As of 09/30/21, private markets assets under management (AUM) information, on a fair value basis, represent private equity, private credit, real estate equity, infrastructure, timberland, and agriculture assets managed by Manulife Investment Management (Manulife IM) on behalf of external clients and Manulife's general account.

Manulife Investment Management is the global brand for the global wealth and asset management segment of Manulife Financial Corporation. We draw on more than a century of financial stewardship and the full resources of our parent company to serve individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. Headquartered in Toronto, our leading capabilities in public and private markets are strengthened by an investment footprint that spans 18 geographies. We complement these capabilities by providing access to a network of unaffiliated asset managers from around the world. We're committed to investing responsibly across our businesses. We develop innovative global frameworks for sustainable investing, collaboratively engage with companies in our securities portfolios, and maintain a high standard of stewardship where we own and operate assets, and we believe in supporting financial well-being through our workplace retirement plans. Today, plan sponsors around the world rely on our retirement plan administration and investment expertise to help their employees plan for, save for, and live a better retirement.

As of September 30, 2021, Manulife Investment Management's assets under management and administration, including assets managed for Manulife's other segments, totaled CAD $1.1 trillion (US $835 billion). Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com.

