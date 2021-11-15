Led by the former COO of Zuul, a food technology company recently acquired by Kitchen United, Hungry House curates top culinary talent, providing a platform for brand discovery and executing signature dishes for delivery and takeout from Hungry House's first location in Brooklyn

Hungry House launches in New York, creating access to new menus from top chefs with tech & operations platform Led by the former COO of Zuul, a food technology company recently acquired by Kitchen United, Hungry House curates top culinary talent, providing a platform for brand discovery and executing signature dishes for delivery and takeout from Hungry House's first location in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hungry House today announces the launch of their first ghost kitchen location in the Brooklyn Navy Yard with the debut of "Season 01" featuring partnerships with stellar up and coming chef-influencers and brands such as Woldy Kusina, The Food Sermon from Rawlston Williams, Apocalypse Burger from Martha Hoover and The Goods Mart.

Image courtesy of Hungry House

Operating in the exploding ghost kitchen space, Hungry House separates itself from the competition by focusing on best-in-class supply chain, staffing with an exceptional culinary team at brick-and-mortar locations, and curating extraordinary culinary talent while showcasing their stories and menus on the native web platform.

Each "season" brings new dishes and new chef partnerships. For "Season 01," Hungry House is partnering with: chef Rawlston Williams, founder of the Food Sermon and regular on the Bon Appetit YouTube channel, known for his take on Caribbean cuisine, Chef and Founder of Woldy Kusina Woldy Reyes, renowned restaurateur and six-time James Beard nominee Martha Hoover is debuting Apocalypse Burger for the first time in New York City, a smashburger concept created mid-pandemic in Indianapolis, and The Goods Mart will provide a digitally-curated group of local and sustainable drinks and snacks.

"Hungry House was born out of a desire to inject quality and intentionality into the ghost kitchen model," says founder and CEO Kristen Barnett. After seeing so many similar fast-food virtual brands launch during the pandemic, she felt compelled to think about what an alternative would look like. "I like to refer to Hungry House as the 'anti-ghost-kitchen.' There are no shortcuts. We focus on transparency, supply chain, and direct management of the culinary teams. We unlock the ability to partner with chefs and restaurateurs who have brands built on quality and sustainability," said Barnett. Prior to Zuul, Barnett was the Director of Strategic Ops at Dig and she brings that same focus on creating long-term partnerships throughout the supply chain; Hungry House sources from Smallhold, a mushroom farm, Burlap & Barrel and Happy Valley Meat Co. which procures beef from a network of local farms.

Hungry House's focus on quality and execution has attracted adventurous and gifted chefs who have been hesitant to participate in existing ghost kitchen models. "The level of care and quality from Hungry House throughout the onboarding process makes me excited to partner with a team that understands what is needed to execute my menu," said Woldy Reyes, the founder of Woldy Kusina. He is now able to sell food directly to his customers on his own section of the website. Hungry House leverages the chefs' audiences to drive customers to a native platform so they can avoid the expensive delivery marketplace apps and provide a higher end custom experience.

Hungry House has big plans for growth; the company raised a Pre-Seed round this summer from early-stage venture fund Wilshire Lane Partners. "We are proud to back Hungry House and Kristen Barnett," said Wilshire Lane Managing Partner, Adam Demuyakor. "At Wilshire Lane, we are huge proponents of the rapidly growing food-delivery category. However, we have never seen a model like Hungry House to-date, where there is such intentionality in delighting the end consumer as well as a focus on tapping into the large unmet needs of food connoisseurs and influencers who desire an authentic platform."

Hungry House is poised to usher in a new wave of innovation for the culinary industry. "Hungry House's powerful combination of expert talent curation, hands-on culinary execution and digital innovation makes it the ideal platform for discovering incredible dishes by up and coming chefs and brands," says advisor and former editor in chief of Food & Wine, Dana Cowin. The company will ensure the next generation of culinary leaders have platforms to grow and inspire others by working with Hungry House, a partner they can trust to execute on their vision.

After a successful soft launch last week where they sold out on their first day, Hungry House and its "Season 01" menus are now available for pickup at their location in Brooklyn Navy Yard and delivery to the surrounding neighborhoods of Williamsburg, Clinton Hill, Fort Greene, Dumbo and Downtown Brooklyn. Barnett also says the company has ambitions to begin serving food to Manhattan in early-2022 to offer chefs and brands greater access to the New York market. To learn more and to order today, visit: https://www.orderhungryhouse.com/ .

About Hungry House

Hungry House works with chefs and brands to bring to life new menu items and concepts in its proprietary kitchens. As the operator-of-choice for chefs, Hungry House enables today's most interesting culinary voices to scale their business, access new customers and develop new brands, while leveraging the supply chain management, culinary execution and technology of the Hungry House operating model.

