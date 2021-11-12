Kintor Pharma Announces Dosing of First Patient in Phase II Clinical Trial of KX-826 for the Treatment of Androgenic Alopecia Female Patients in China

SUZHOU, China, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kintor Pharmaceutical Limited ("Kintor Pharma", HKEX: 9939), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative small molecule and biological therapeutics, today announced that the company has dosed the first patient in its phase II clinical trial of pyrilutamide ("KX-826") in China for the treatment of androgenetic alopecia (AGA) female patients.

The phase II trial is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multi-regional study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of KX-826 for the treatment of AGA in adult females (N=160). The primary endpoint for the trial is the change from baseline in non-vellus target area hair counts (TAHC) at week 24.

Dr. Youzhi Tong, founder, Chairman and CEO of Kintor Pharma, commented, "The population of those who suffer from hair loss has a large number and tends to be younger. By the end of 2020, the number of hair loss in China had exceeded 252 million, among which about 87 million were women. AGA accounts for approximately 90% of patients with hair loss, but there are few therapeutic drugs. So, a safer and more effective drug is in urgent need to address the concerns for the people suffering from hair loss. As a topical AR antagonist with an identified target, KX-826 has showed good efficacy and safety profile in the phase II clinical trial in China for the treatment of AGA male patients. We look forward to further expanding the clinical potential of KX-826 and benefiting more people suffering from hair loss."

About KX-826

KX-826 is an androgen receptor (AR) antagonist and a potential first-in-class topical drug for the treatment of AGA and acne vulgaris. For the AGA indication, on 8 September 2021, Kintor Pharma announced that the primary endpoint of the phase II clinical trial of KX-826 on adult male patients was met, as results showed good efficacy and safety profile. On 11 July 2021, Kintor Pharma announced that the Food and Drug Administration of the United States greenlighted KX-826's phase II clinical trial for AGA to be conducted in the United States. For the acne vulgaris indication, the phase I clinical trial of KX-826 for the treatment of acne vulgaris has been completed, and Kintor Pharma is preparing for phase II clinical trial in China.

About Kintor Pharmaceutical Limited

Kintor Pharmaceutical Limited is developing and commercializing a robust pipeline of innovative small molecule and biological therapeutics for androgen-receptor-related disease areas with unmet medical needs, including COVID-19, prostate, breast and liver cancer, alopecia, and acne. For more information, visit www.kintor.com.cn.

Contact Information

IR Team

IR@kintor.com.cn

PR Team

PR@kintor.com.cn

View original content:

SOURCE Kintor Pharma