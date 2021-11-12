CCR - Results For The 3rd Quarter Of 2021

SÃO PAULO, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

3Q21 X 3Q20 HIGHLIGHTS

Consolidated vehicle traffic increased by 14.5%. Excluding ViaCosteira, growth was 6.8% in the period.

The number of passengers transported in airports increased by 303.4% in 3Q21.

Adjusted EBITDA grew by 21.1%, with a margin of 62.6% (2.9 p.p.). Same-basis1 adjusted EBITDA increased by 20.0%, with a margin of 63.1% (3.3 p.p.).

Net Income totaled R$183.9 million , a growth of 55.5%. Same-basis1 Net Income totaled R$180.9 million , a growth of 53.4%.

As disclosed on a Material Fact on October 29, 2021 , the Company was awarded the contract to operate the infrastructure and provide public services for the recovery, operation, maintenance, monitoring, conservation, implementation of improvements, expansion of capacity, and service maintenance of Dutra - Sistema Rodoviário Rio de Janeiro (RJ) – São Paulo (SP) – Rodovia BR-116/RJ, Rodovia BR-116/SP, Rodovia BR-101/RJ, and Rodovia BR-101/SP for thirty years.

As disclosed on a Material Fact on October 20, 2021 , the Company informed that it executed the Concession Agreement of the South Block, whose object is to grant public services for the expansion, maintenance, and operation of the airport infrastructure of the following airports: Curitiba (PR), in São José dos Pinhais, Foz do Iguaçu (PR), Londrina (PR), Bacacheri (PR), Navegantes (SC), Joinville (SC), Pelotas (RS), Uruguaiana (RS), and Bagé (RS), for thirty (30) years.

As disclosed on a Material Fact on October 18, 2021 , the Company informed that it executed the Concession Agreement of the Central Block, whose object is to grant public services for the expansion, maintenance, and operation of the airport infrastructure of the following airports: Goiânia/GO – Santa Genoveva (SBGO), São Luís/MA – Marechal Cunha Machado (SBSL), Teresina/PI (SBTE) – Senador Petrônio Portella, Palmas/TO – Brigadeiro Lysias Rodrigues (SBPJ), Petrolina/PE – Senador Nilo Coelho (SBPL), and Imperatriz/MA – Prefeito Renato Moreira (SBIZ), for thirty (30) years.

As disclosed on a Material Fact on October 5, 2021 , the Company informed that it was awarded the contract to operate, expand, and maintain the Pampulha Airport for thirty (30) years.