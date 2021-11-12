Blackground Records 2.0 Releases New Single “Drive” By Autumn Marini

ATLANTA, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After the successful re-releases of iconic Blackground Records catalogs, Blackground Records 2.0 is back with the release of brand new music from their first artist Autumn Marini. Autumn Marini is the first lady and songstress of the revived Blackground Records 2.0 in partnership with Empire who is ready to take the industry by storm with the release of her first single "Drive". "Drive" is the lead single off of her upcoming debut album Caution. "Drive", produced by Damon Thomas and Mac Niff and written by Autumn Marini, Tchalla Pesante, and Gaven, is a fun yet sultry record showcasing her vocal and songwriting abilities. "Drive is now available on all DSP's.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD/STREAM/PURCHASE: https://music.empi.re/drive

WATCH "DRIVE" OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO: https://youtu.be/zMlHxTLpnZw

Autumn Marini is a singer songwriter born and raised in Atlanta, Georgia who received a bachelor's degree from University of South Florida. She was destined for stardom as she has been singing, dancing, and acting in plays since she was a little girl. Legendary music icon Barry Hankerson was presented with a record by Autumn Marini and in that moment, he had to meet her. She then became the first lady and artist signed to Blackground Records 2.0.

Autumn Marini is ready to set the world on fire with the release of her debut album Caution with the lead single "Drive". Her vocal ability and songwriting skills are on full display with this album as she co-wrote each song. Autumn Marini is bringing a new and refreshing sound with relatable and fun-filled music. This is just the beginning! Stay tuned and follow her on all social media @Autumn_Marini

ABOUT BLACKGROUND RECORDS

Founded by Barry Hankerson initially and launched in 1993, Blackground Records became a staple name in music and pop culture in the 1990s and early 2000s with the Hankerson's expert ear for artist development that would evolve into prolific careers for the aforementioned artists. Over the years, Blackground Records - with artists such as the late Aaliyah, Timbaland, Tank and JoJo - sold millions of records, had ten Top 10 Billboard 200 albums and won countless awards. Now, as Blackground Records 2.0, Hankerson plans to continue their undeniable impact on pop culture.

ABOUT EMPIRE

Founded in 2010 by Bay Area native Ghazi Shami, EMPIRE is currently leading through its innovative approach to the digital music era across its label, distribution and publishing arms. Ghazi has been recognized for his work in Billboard's 2021 Indie Power Players list, as well as Billboard's 2021 R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players. With its focus on early stage artist development, the San Francisco based company has been instrumental in launching the careers of multi-platinum, Grammy Award winning artists such as Kendrick Lamar, Cardi B, DRAM and Anderson .Paak.

Through crafting bespoke deals that are always in favor of the artist, EMPIRE is able to form a true partnership with each artist and label on its roster. Coupled with EMPIRE's unique software for analytics, recoupment, and royalties, which is available to every partner, the company offers a level of transparency unprecedented in the music industry.

