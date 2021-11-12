Avalon Holdings Corporation Announces Third Quarter Results

WARREN, Ohio, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSE Amex: AWX) today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2021.

Net operating revenues in the third quarter of 2021 were $21.3 million compared with $16.6 million in the third quarter of 2020. The Company recorded net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $1.0 million in the third quarter of 2021 compared with net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.8 million in the third quarter of 2020. For the third quarter of 2021, basic net income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders was $0.25 compared with basic net income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.20 in the third quarter of 2020.

For the first nine months of 2021, net operating revenues were $52.8 million compared with $44.1 million for the first nine months of 2020. The Company recorded net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $2.4 million in the first nine months of 2021 compared with a net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.5 million in the first nine months of 2020. For the first nine months of 2021, basic net income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders was $0.63 compared with a basic net loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.12 in the first nine months of 2020.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal and governmental customers in selected northeastern and midwestern U.S. markets, captive landfill management services and salt water injection well operations. Avalon Holdings Corporation also owns Avalon Resorts and Clubs Inc., which includes the operation of a hotel and its associated resort amenities, four golf courses and related country clubs and a multipurpose recreation center.

AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except for per share amounts)

















































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020















Net operating revenues:













Waste management services $ 11,444

$ 9,326

$ 31,279

$ 29,547















Food, beverage and merchandise sales 3,984

2,851

8,608

5,247 Other golf and related operations 5,873

4,448

12,917

9,301 Total golf and related operations 9,857

7,299

21,525

14,548















Total net operating revenues 21,301

16,625

52,804

44,095















Costs and expenses:













Waste management services operating costs 9,385

7,393

25,055

23,473 Cost of food, beverage and merchandise 1,657

1,092

3,598

2,184 Golf and related operations operating costs 5,692

4,270

13,356

9,777 Depreciation and amortization expense 777

741

2,308

2,152 Selling, general and administrative expenses 2,743

2,110

7,559

6,269 Operating income 1,047

1,019

928

240















Other income (expense):













Interest expense (290)

(302)

(878)

(913) Gain on debt extinguishment -

-

1,964

- Other income, net 85

83

298

264 Income (loss) before income taxes 842

800

2,312

(409)















Provision for income taxes 27

27

85

95 Net income (loss) 815

773

2,227

(504)















Less net loss attributable to non-controlling interest in subsidiaries (168)

(8)

(214)

(37) Net income (loss) attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders $ 983

$ 781

$ 2,441

$ (467)















Income (loss) per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders:













Basic net income (loss) per share $ 0.25

$ 0.20

$ 0.63

$ (0.12) Diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.25

$ 0.20

$ 0.62

$ (0.12)















Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 3,899

3,875

3,899

3,875 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 3,931

3,875

3,935

3,875

AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands)

















September 30,

December 31,

2021

2020 Assets





Current Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,106

$ 4,210 Accounts receivable, net 9,919

8,744 Unbilled membership dues receivable 839

585 Inventories 1,154

910 Prepaid expenses 751

730 Other current assets 66

80 Total current assets 16,835

15,259







Property and equipment, net 52,625

51,299 Property and equipment under finance leases, net 5,644

5,735 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,354

1,728 Restricted cash 2,092

3,885 Noncurrent deferred tax asset 8

8 Other assets, net 36

36 Total assets $ 78,594

$ 77,950







Liabilities and Equity





Current liabilities:





Current portion of long term debt $ 1,111

$ 1,594 Current portion of obligations under finance leases 178

333 Current portion of obligations under operating leases 540

529 Accounts payable 8,973

9,097 Accrued payroll and other compensation 1,226

809 Accrued income taxes 97

43 Other accrued taxes 428

461 Deferred membership dues revenue 4,422

3,196 Other liabilities and accrued expenses 1,042

1,121 Total current liabilities 18,017

17,183







Long term debt, net of current portion 19,663

21,941 Obligations under finance leases, net of current portion 444

560 Obligations under operating leases, net of current portion 814

1,199 Asset retirement obligation 100

100







Equity:





Total Avalon Holdings Corporation Shareholders' Equity 39,538

37,093 Non-controlling interest in subsidiaries 18

(126) Total shareholders' equity 39,556

36,967 Total liabilities and equity $ 78,594

$ 77,950

