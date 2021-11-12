Apogee Engineering Expands Colorado Workforce in 2021 and Wins $21.5M in Local Contracts

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Apogee Engineering LLC (Apogee), with headquarters in Colorado Springs, CO announced today that the company had continued growth in the Colorado region the past 12 months securing $21.5M in new local contracts for 2021. Apogee's plan is to invest this money locally and expand its talent pool of Space and Digital Transformation professionals.

In the past year, Apogee has won three contracts with the Army and US Space Force along with several supporting contracts for United State Geological Survey (USGS). These contracts provide expert personnel at Peterson Space Force Base, Schriever Space Force Base, Buckley Space Force Base, and Fort Carson. The USGS contracts support locations in Lakewood and Golden, CO. Apogee delivers space operations, cybersecurity analysis, software development, web services, engineering, satellite communication support, exercise planning, and special study services. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Apogee hired 25 new employees to support these contracts and expanded the local corporate team by 12 employees to support growth across the country. With this new growth, Apogee is also looking beyond their current office space to find local space with at least 20,000+ sq ft to support corporate, contract, and classified operations. Apogee is evaluating all available options in the local market to meet the infrastructure needs as rapidly as possible while deepening its existing roots within the local community.

As a successful prime contractor and Best Workplace winner in Colorado Springs Gazette for 2019, 2020, and 2021, Apogee is postured for growth in the Colorado market. They are focused on recruiting top professionals with Space and Digital Transformation experience including analysts, satellite operators, software developers, network engineers, and cloud engineers. Apogee's Senior Director of Operations, Mr. Tim Smith, unveiled that the company has started an external referral bonus program awarding up to $10,000 to anyone that refers quality candidates for positions assigned to the program. Mr. Smith stated, "We are constantly on the lookout for amazing talent that will continue the passion for excellence that this employee-centric company was founded on right here in Colorado."

About Apogee Engineering

Apogee leads the advancement of national security and defense solutions with premier teams of empowered professionals. They value visionary leadership, family-oriented engagement, and a passion for excellence. Apogee specializes in identifying, mitigating, and resolving customers' most complex challenges. Headquartered in Colorado Springs, CO, with management offices in Dayton, OH, Suffolk, VA, and Tampa, FL, Apogee provides expertise in the following functional areas: Engineering & Science, Research, Training, Tech & Management Services, Cyber, and Analysis with Domains across Air, Cyber, Intel, Space, Science & Technology, and Land & Sea. Learn more at www.apogeeengineering.net

