Sentinel® Equine Products Launches New Partnership with Wounded Warrior Project

MUSCATINE, Iowa, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sentinel® brand of equine products is celebrating Veterans Day in partnership with Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) to provide critical support for warriors who benefit from equine therapy. Sentinel, manufactured by Kent Nutrition Group under the regional brands Kent and Blue Seal, is proud to demonstrate that commitment with an initial investment of $100,000 to help expand WWP's efforts with equine therapeutic riding. Riding sessions can help warriors overcome physical and emotional wounds of war and equip them to achieve their highest ambition.

"Wounded Warrior Project strives to meet warriors and their families where they are on their road to recovery, including through equine therapy," said Wounded Warrior Project Vice President of Resource Development Brea Kratzert Todd. "Kent Nutrition Group's support will empower them to take on their next mission in life."

The Sentinel brand's financial investment will connect more warriors to equine therapy sessions in more riding centers across the country. In addition, Sentinel equine products will be provided as in-kind donations to therapeutic riding centers. Sentinel equine products combine decades of experience with the latest research and innovative technologies to continually craft better ways to formulate its products to feed these vital equine companions.

"We're proud to stand beside Wounded Warrior Project to provide life-changing programs and services such as equine therapy for America's injured veterans and their families," says Mike Gauss, president, Kent Nutrition Group. "Sentinel is known as the guardian of equine health, and so it was a natural fit to support our nation's bravest guardians through equine services provided by certified centers around the country."

Equine therapy teaches WWP participants about grooming, communicating, training and riding horses. Horseback riding and socializing with the program participants help warriors establish an important sense of camaraderie. In 2021, WWP sent more than 350 referrals for warriors and their family members, resulting in more than 1,500 therapeutic sessions. The Sentinel brand plans to support additional workshops and riding events with WWP in 2022. More details can be found at SentinelFeeds.com.

