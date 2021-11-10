Wondershare Launches MobileTrans Update with Powerful WhatsApp Transfer Features

MobileTrans allows users to effortlessly migrate WhatsApp data between iOS and Android devices without a PC

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Software developer Wondershare Technology, a leader in the creativity and productivity software space, has announced the release of Version 2 of its MobileTrans for Mobile. The upgraded utility tool gives mobile users a simple but powerful way to "save their digital life" by backing up their data and being able to access it from anywhere, on any device.

Wondershare has solved the frustrating problem of phone-to-phone data transfers through extensive UX iterations, greater process efficiency, and a one-click experience that lets users easily transfer all their mobile data when upgrading to a new phone.

"With this new version, users can enjoy the WhatsApp data transfer feature. WhatsApp is a critical application for hundreds of millions of users worldwide, so it is imperative that they have a seamless transfer experience when switching phones," said Selena Lee, Wondershare Product Director.

"Version 2 of MobileTrans for Mobile allows them to switch phones and not worry about leaving a piece of their digital lives behind on the old device, and it's all done without a PC."

New Features in Wondershare MobileTrans for Mobile V2

Seamless cross-platform chat and media transfer between Android and iOS devices

No more worrying about data loss or information not being transferable between iOS and Android mobile devices. It's a one-click solution to transfer all data locally from device to device without the help of a computer. Works for Android-iOS, and iOS-Android, WhatsApp transfer, and full phone transfer.

Secure and fast

Data integrity is maintained throughout the process, allowing users to experience blazing-fast service with zero concerns about data security, cloud accounts, etc.

Multiple WhatsApp data types supported

Transfer everything from one WhatsApp account to another, including chats, attachments, videos, photos, documents, audio, emoji, and other data types.

Key Capabilities of Wondershare MobileTrans

Comprehensive WhatsApp Transfer between Android and iOS devices

Transfer all phone information - Phone Transfer

Backup data to your computer to preserve it

Restore backups to another mobile device

Available for Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, and Windows Phone

Pricing, Compatibility, and Availability

Wondershare MobileTrans is available from a one-time price of $18.99, which gives users full access to transferring data with just a few clicks.

For iOS Device Users: iOS 9 or newer - https://apps.apple.com/us/app/id1545867834

For Android Device Users: Android 5.0 or newer - https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wondershare.mobiletrans

In addition, the product also supports Windows, Mac for desktop users. Try MobileTrans for Desktop here: https://mobiletrans.wondershare.com/

For the latest news and updates, please visit the official website: https://mobiletrans.wondershare.com/ or follow us on YouTube , Facebook , and Twitter .

About Wondershare

Founded in 2003, Wondershare is a global leader in software development and a pioneer in the field of digital creativity. Our technology is powerful, and the solutions we provide are simple and convenient. That's why we're trusted by millions of people in over 150 countries worldwide. We help our users pursue their passions so that, together, we can build a more creative world.

