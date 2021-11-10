United Community Bank Earns 5th Consecutive Recognition as a Best Banks to Work For

GREENVILLE, S.C., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- United Community Bank is pleased to share it has once again been named one of the Best Banks to Work For in 2021 by American Banker and Best Companies Group. This recognition is based on employee satisfaction and signifies the bank's commitment to employee development and the fostering of a strong culture. This is the fifth consecutive year the bank has been selected for this list, which can be seen here. The bank is one of only four of the top 60 banks on the list with over $10 billion in assets.

"One of our most critical measures of success is to be a great place to work for great people," said Lynn Harton, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of United Community Bank. "Earning this recognition for a fifth time, during a period when our employees continue to face pandemic-related challenges, is a real honor. Our company's success is due to the collective efforts of our incredible team and I'm pleased to see our commitment to culture honored this way."

Since 2013, the Best Banks to Work For program by American Banker and Best Companies Group has identified, recognized and honored U.S. banks for outstanding employee satisfaction. Full results of this year's program are available online at American Banker and in the November issue of American Banker Magazine.

Determining the Best Banks to Work For involves a two-step process. The first step involves an evaluation of participating companies' workplace policies, practices, and demographics. In the second step, employee surveys are conducted to directly assess the experiences and attitudes of individual employees with respect to their workplace. The combined scores determine the top banks and the final ranking.

Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process and also analyzed the data and used their expertise to determine the final ranking. The program is open to commercial banks, thrifts, savings banks and other chartered retail financial institutions with at least 50 employees in the United States. For more information on eligibility or other questions related to the Best Banks to Work For program, visit www.BestBankstoWorkFor.com.

About United Community Banks, Inc.

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQGS: UCBI) provides a full range of banking, wealth management and mortgage services for relationship-oriented consumers and business owners. The company, known as "The Bank That SERVICE Built," has been recognized nationally for delivering award-winning service. At September 30, 2021, United had $19.5 billion in assets and 171 offices in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee along with a national SBA lending franchise and a national equipment lending subsidiary. Through its October 1, 2021 acquisition of Aquesta and its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Aquesta Bank, United added $754 million in assets and nine banking offices in high growth markets in North Carolina. In 2021, J.D. Power ranked United highest in customer satisfaction with retail banking in the Southeast, marking seven out of the last eight years United earned the coveted award. United was also named one of the "Best Banks to Work For" by American Banker in 2020 for the fourth year in a row based on employee satisfaction. Forbes included United in its inaugural list of the World's Best Banks in 2019 and again in 2020. Forbes also recognized United on its 2021 list of the 100 Best Banks in America for the eighth consecutive year. United also received five Greenwich Excellence Awards in 2020 for excellence in Small Business Banking, including a national award for Overall Satisfaction. Additional information about United can be found at www.ucbi.com.

