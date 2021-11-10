U-Haul Opening New Store in East Nashville after 2020 Tornado

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® will soon serve customers with a new 200-room self-storage facility by renovating the former WASCO masonry warehouse at 1031 Whites Creek Pike in Nashville.

U-Haul Moving & Storage of East Nashville will serve as a replacement to the Company's store at 241 N. 1st St. that was destroyed by the tornado of March 2020. That store had been operating out of a construction trailer until a new location could be acquired.

There will soon be a temporary showroom at 1031 Whites Creek Pike offering U-Haul trucks, trailers and moving supplies. U-Haul is scheduled to take ownership of the 1.83-acre property on Dec 15.

"We have been proudly serving this community for more than 40 years and we're excited for the chance to do that on Whites Creek Pike," said Jeff Porter, U-Haul Company of North Nashville president.

"When Nashville flooded in 2010, we had eight feet of water in our facility. But we reopened in a matter of weeks. In 2020, when the tornado destroyed our store and we were left with a pile of debris, we were back open within two weeks. We have to be resilient because we're in the business of providing essential services and helping our neighbors. I'm excited for that continue at our new East Nashville location."

While U-Haul Moving & Storage of East Nashville is being renovated, other U-Haul stores and neighborhood dealers in the region are available to serve customers. U-Haul Moving & Storage of Nashville at 506 Fesslers Lane is open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Saturday; 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.

Once renovations are completed, the new store will offer indoor climate-controlled self-storage rooms for rent; a full line of boxes and moving supplies; U-Box® portable storage containers; towing accessories and professional hitch installation; and green programs like Take A Box, Leave a Box and a U-Haul Reuse Center – a redistribution area where gently used household items can be donated to neighbors in the community.

"This warehouse dates back to 1986 and is only a mile from our previous store," Porter added. "U-Haul understands that reusing old buildings has a positive impact on the community and is better for the environment. We're doing our part to alleviate unnecessary waste that is commonly seen with demolition and construction."

Acquisition of the property was driven by U-Haul Corporate Sustainability initiatives: U-Haul supports infill developments to help local communities lower their carbon footprint. The adaptive reuse of existing buildings reduces the amount of energy and resources required for new-building materials and helps cities reduce their unwanted inventory of unused buildings.

Once U-Haul of East Nashville is fully operational, Porter expects to employ at least eight Team Members. U-Haul will seek to hire locally to support job growth within the Nashville community. U-Haul, honored as a "Best for Vets 2020" leading veteran-friendly employer by The Military Times, actively recruits veterans and gives them preference in the hiring process. Find U-Haul careers at uhauljobs.com.

As an essential service provider, U-Haul continues to serve communities during the COVID-19 recovery while offering contactless business programs and enhanced cleaning protocols, including added steps for sanitizing equipment between customer transactions. U-Haul products are used daily by First Responders; delivery companies bringing needed supplies to people's homes; small businesses trying to remain afloat; college students; and many other dependent groups, in addition to the do-it-yourself household mover.

