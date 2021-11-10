Company continues rapid expansion of The Library with the addition of ClosedLoop

Olive Partners with ClosedLoop to Improve Care and Reduce Financial Risk for Patients

Olive Partners with ClosedLoop to Improve Care and Reduce Financial Risk for Patients Company continues rapid expansion of The Library with the addition of ClosedLoop

U.S.A., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Olive , the automation company creating the Internet of Healthcare, today announced a partnership with ClosedLoop , a healthcare data science platform that makes it easy for healthcare organizations to use AI to improve outcomes and reduce costs. ClosedLoop has also joined The Library , a first-of-its-kind universal marketplace for healthcare solutions, to provide AI-enabled predictive analytics to deliver better patient outcomes, such as reducing unplanned hospitalizations, readmission rates and hospital-acquired infections.

(PRNewsfoto/Olive)

Hospitals and health systems are exploring the use of predictive analytics, often linked to quality measures and financial incentives, to identify patients at risk for undesirable outcomes such as sepsis, 30-day readmissions, and preventable emergency department visits. Previous generations of analytics tools lack the precision to efficiently identify patients for targeted interventions, the transparency to build clinician trust and drive adoption, and the ability to customize algorithms to each organization's specific population mix and available data sources.

The ClosedLoop platform enables healthcare organizations to rapidly train and deploy customized predictive machine learning models that accurately predict risk for a wide variety of selected outcomes at the individual patient level, transparently explain which factors contribute to an individual patient's predicted risk, and allow monitoring of performance over time for continuous learning. By deploying ClosedLoop's patient health forecasts as a Loop via Olive Helps , clinicians will have powerful, individualized insights delivered within clinical workflows, ensuring that critical information is available when and where they need it.

"ClosedLoop and Olive are both striving to radically improve healthcare through the use of artificial intelligence," said Andrew Eye, CEO, ClosedLoop. "Together, ClosedLoop and Olive will propel AI-powered patient health forecasts to clinicians and providers, helping them unlock valuable insights to provide life-saving care for patients."

ClosedLoop will enable hospitals that have already implemented Olive Helps to forecast patient health, and provide clinicians with the ability to identify and intervene with at-risk patients. Clinicians using ClosedLoop with Olive Helps can:

See highly individual, patient-level predictions of risk for preventable adverse outcomes, while focusing more attention on patients who are identified as particularly high-risk;

Understand patient-level factors contributing to future risk, while visualizing historical risk trends; and

Select clinical and non-clinical targeted interventions most likely to address each patient's individually identified risk factors.

Additionally, analytics teams using ClosedLoop with Olive Helps can:

Train highly accurate models customized to their organization's specific population mix and available data sources;

Select from a wide variety of model templates to create predictive models for use cases of highest priority across different needs within their organization; and

Rapidly train, validate, and deploy predictive models to clinical workflows within Olive Helps .

"Olive and ClosedLoop both aim to help healthcare organizations improve patient outcomes and reduce costs through innovative technology," said Patrick Jones, executive vice president, partnerships, Olive. "As Olive continues creating the Internet of Healthcare, our partnership with ClosedLoop will help clinicians harness the power of AI and automation to make better decisions, while identifying, intervening and better caring for the most-at-risk patients."

For more information about Olive's Partner Programs , including The Library , visit oliveai.com .

About ClosedLoop

ClosedLoop.ai is healthcare's data science platform. We make it easy for healthcare organizations to use AI to improve outcomes and reduce costs. Purpose-built and dedicated to healthcare, ClosedLoop combines an intuitive end-to-end machine learning platform with a comprehensive library of healthcare-specific features and model templates. Customers use ClosedLoop's Explainable AI to drive clinical excellence, operational efficiency, value-based contracts, and enhanced revenue. Winner of the CMS AI Health Outcomes Challenge and named a KLAS Healthcare AI Top Performer for 2020, ClosedLoop is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Olive

Olive is the automation company creating the Internet of Healthcare. The company is addressing healthcare's most burdensome issues through automation — delivering hospitals, health systems and payers increased revenue, reduced costs, and increased capacity. People feel lost in the system today and healthcare employees are essentially working in the dark due to outdated technology that creates a lack of shared knowledge and siloed data. Olive is driving connections to shine new light on healthcare processes, improving operations today so everyone can benefit from a healthier industry tomorrow. To learn more about Olive, visit oliveai.com/

Media Contact

Rachel Forsyth

312-329-3982

media@oliveai.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Olive