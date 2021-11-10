DeHorizon partnering with Yield Guild Games to start the epic movement

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DeHorizon announced a unique partnership with Yield Guild Games (YGG) for the purpose of empowering more players to engage in DeHorizon Metaverse through DeMeta Pass ID (DeMeta). YGG will deeply dive into the epic fantasy world of DeHorizon Metaverse with DeMeta Pass ID.

DeHorizon is committed to becoming the next generation of Metaverse Game Ecosystem, where players can immersively create, earn, and entertain with other peer players. Games based on Ethereum-EVM compatible chains will be the first step to join DeHorizon Metaverse, where players can play for fun and to earn. Currently, DeHorizon games include: group-versus-group adventure game DeVerse, battle royale DeTournament, dragon-riding fantasy sports game DeQuidditch and much more.

The long-term vision of DeHorizon Metaverse is to launch an autonomous and co-created "Disneyland" open for all the Metaverse Human across multiple chains, powering the interoperability of Metaverse. Recently, DeHorizon Foundation raised $8.5M to grow the team and strengthen DeHorizon games.

DeMeta can be viewed as each player's metaverse passport lightly accessible to multiple metaverse, which is the first interoperable, editable and evolvable ERC-721 NFT launched by DeHorizon. The invention of DeMeta disrupted the current JPG NFTs, infusing DeHorizon Metaverse with multiverse value. Within DeMeta Pass ID, it opens up possibility for YGG to make various NFT assets more circulated and connected.

To celebrate the partnership, YGG has made a purchase of in-game assets worth US$91,000 that include exclusive weapons, equipment, a Dragon racing team, a DeMeta Pass ID, and 40 NFT monsters known as JuJus, which will also be specially customized to represent YGG. The exclusive weapons and equipment acquired by YGG have better stats compared to normal game items, giving YGG scholars a competitive edge.

In addition to this, YGG has engaged in a token swap worth US$60,000 of YGG/DEVT tokens.

"We are very excited to collaborate with DeHorizon, we believe in the future of DeHorizon metaverse and the vast variety of game settings that will allow YGG scholars to explore and compete in," said Jeff Holmberg, Head of Investments at YGG. "DeHorizon games will present multiple opportunities to earn rewards and engage with a growing community of determined and committed players," he added.

"Creating a digital 'Disneyland' will not be our destination. Ushering a second life in DeHorizon Metaverse is an epic movement. With the partnership with YGG, this movement is even more exciting!" said Shane Zhu, CEO and founder of DeHorizon Foundation.

DeHorizon games lay a solid foundation for the future virtual "Disneyland" in DeHorizon metaverse, which provides a boundless gaming experience that allows players to not only earn, but also enter a captivating world with multiple entertaining game modes and activities.

DeVerse and DeTournament Alpha live are set to launch in Q1 2022, whereas DeQuidditch Alpha live will be launching in Q3 2022. The roadmap also includes virtual "Disneyland", which is set to launch in Q4 2022.

Head over to DeHorizon Metaverse and explore a high fantasy world!

Know more about DeHorizon

About DeHorizon

DeHorizon is committed to becoming the next generation of Metaverse Game Ecosystem, where players can immersively create, earn, and entertain with other peer players. The long-term vision of DeHorizon Metaverse is to launch an autonomous and co-created "Disneyland" open for all the Metaverse Human across multiple chains, powering the interoperability of Metaverse.

About Yield Guild Games

Yield Guild Games (https://yieldguild.io/) is a decentralized gaming guild that pools investor funds to purchase yield-generating NFTs, and leverages players' time and effort to optimise its community-owned assets for maximum utility and return. By merging NFTs and decentralized finance (DeFi), YGG's mission is to create value for its members by developing the content and economy of virtual worlds and blockchain-based games.

A short documentary released in May 2021,Play-to-Earn: NFT Gaming in the Philippines, reveals the story of a rural community that earned an income through play-to-earn gaming amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The documentary, which was produced as a collaboration betweenYield Guild Games,Delphi Digital andEmfarsis Consulting, demonstrates how NFTs and cryptocurrencies are providing transformative economic opportunities for people young and old in developing nations where jobs are lacking and crisis relief has been limited.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DeHorizon Foundation