AliveCor CEO Priya Abani Named to Jacobs Board of Directors

DALLAS, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) announced today the election of Priya Abani to its Board of Directors.

With more than 20 years' experience in business and technology, Abani brings a proven track record of innovating new paradigms, scaling ground-breaking products and services, developing entrepreneurial organizations, and building cross-industry strategic partnerships.

As current CEO & President and board member of AliveCor Inc., Abani has delivered a best-in-class customer experience by harnessing the power of machine learning to transform cardiological care, while simultaneously accelerating revenue growth and putting AliveCor products in the hands of more than 1.5 million users in 40 countries. Previously she was a founding member of the Alexa Voice Service (AVS) team at Amazon, responsible for scaling product innovation and establishing technology partnerships with consumer electronics companies around the world. Abani has also held leadership positions across multi-discipline technology and innovation-based companies.

Jacobs Chair and CEO Steve Demetriou said, "As we increase our focus on climate response, cyber, AI and data-driven solutions, we are excited to welcome Priya Abani to Jacobs' Board of Directors. A critical element in Priya's decision to join was her alignment with our company's purpose – creating a more connected, sustainable world. Priya's vast knowledge and experience in technology-driven and innovative solutions makes her a great addition to our board."

Abani is also actively engaged in community and non-profit activities, actively raising awareness for important causes of children's education, women's empowerment, and poverty. She holds a bachelor's and master's degree in computer science from Victoria Jubilee Technical Institute and Clarkson University respectively, and an MBA in entrepreneurship from Babson F.W. Olin Graduate School of Business.

Jacobs' Board is comprised of 12 members from diverse geographic, industry, government, technical and business backgrounds, providing a robust governance structure that aligns with the company's strong emphasis on inclusion. Jacobs' board is 58% female and ethnically diverse.

