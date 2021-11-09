Teamsters Begin Third Strike At Keolis

RENO, Nev., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of Teamsters Local 533 employed by Keolis Transit, the contractor for the Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County (RTC Washoe), will go on strike at 11:00am PST today. The members voted by a nine-to-one margin to go strike for the third time in four months.

International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters)

"France-based Keolis has received millions of American taxpayer dollars for pandemic relief - public money intended for employment," said Gary Watson, Local 533 President. "It's time to appropriately use those dollars for a change. Keolis would be wise to accept the modestly higher offer made by Teamsters Local 533."

The workers voted to go on strike again after the company refused to pay them wages that keep up with annual cost of living increases. Keolis offered the workers wage increases of four percent annually, but the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics pegs inflation for wage earners in the region at 5.3 to 6.3 percent range, with projections for last month likely higher.

"Keolis management's 'last, best offer' would have resulted in a three-year pay cut for workers already struggling to afford skyrocketing rent, food, clothing and medical costs in today's volatile market," Watson said. "Adding insult to injury, they tried to bribe workers with a 'signing bonus' of $1,000 each to take a three-year wage reduction. They apparently assumed that Teamsters can't count. The members saw the bogus bonus for the boneheaded boondoggle it was."

The United Labor Agency of Nevada has helped arrange a strike fund. Please send checks to United Labor Agency of Nevada, 1201 N. Decatur Blvd. Suite 106, Las Vegas, NV 89108; Attn: Teamsters Keolis Strike.

To learn more about Keolis and their track record, to go http://French4Failure.com/.

Chartered in 1934, Teamsters Local 533 represents about 2,200 workers in various trades throughout northern Nevada and eastern California, including about 200 RTC/Keolis employees. For more information, go to http://teamsters533.org/.

