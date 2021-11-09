Statement from Tom Ferree, Chairman & CEO of Connected Nation, Applauding the Passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act

WASHINGTON, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Connected Nation Chairman & CEO Tom Ferree issued the following statement applauding the passage of HR 3684, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, late Friday:

We're heartened by the way this bill tears down barriers to broadband access and adoption.

"This month, as we celebrate 20 years as an organization working in the trenches to close the digital divide across America, it is tremendously exciting to see the passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act," said Ferree. "This bill provides an unprecedented $65 billion in funding to build robust broadband infrastructure and address the many digital equity issues that our country still faces."

Ferree continued, "Just as federal investment in the interstate highway system fostered economic development, better health care, improved education, and access to goods and services 65 years ago, Congress has now made a generational investment in broadband to do the same and more. We're heartened by the way this bill tears down barriers to broadband access and adoption in ways that no previous legislation has and that states will play such a critical role to identify inequities, improve competition, and close coverage gaps once and for all."

"We look forward to working with NTIA, the FCC, and our state broadband office partners to maximize the impact of the programs enabled by this bill," Ferree concluded.

