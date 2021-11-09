PetSmart Opens First Store in Elizabethtown, Ky.

PHOENIX, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PetSmart continues to expand, opening its first store in Elizabethtown, Ky. located at 1820 N. Dixie Ave. To celebrate, PetSmart is hosting a grand opening event on Saturday, Nov. 13 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Pet parents and pets are invited to visit the store and receive a free, pre-packaged goodie bag filled with items such as a pet bandana, pet toys and coupons while supplies last.

PetSmart Logo (PRNewsfoto/PetSmart)

The new store features more than 13,000 square feet of space, providing pet parents with a comprehensive lineup of products for cats, dogs, fish, birds, reptiles and small pets. From pet food, toys and treats to apparel, habitats and supplements, pet parents can find everything they need for their pet at the new PetSmart.

The store also offers useful services such as pet training and adoptions, a self-service dog wash station and a full-service grooming salon where dogs and cats can receive hands-on care from academy-trained and safety-certified stylists who are dedicated to making pets look and feel their best.*

With more ways to shop, PetSmart offers contactless curbside pickup at this new location, so customers can buy select items online and pick them up without leaving their vehicle. Additionally, pet parents can receive flexible payment options through Afterpay's** "Buy Now, Pay Later" service.

PetSmart is the largest pet specialty retailer of services and solutions for the lifetime needs of pets. For more information on PetSmart and the new store offerings visit PetSmart.com.

*Services are subject to availability. See store for details.

**See afterpay.com for terms and conditions.

About PetSmart

PetSmart LLC is the largest specialty pet retailer of services and solutions for the lifetime needs of pets. At PetSmart, we love pets, and we believe pets make us better people. Every day with every connection, PetSmart's passionate associates help bring pet parents closer to their pets so they, together, can live more fulfilled lives. This vision impacts everything we do for our customers, the way we support our associates and how we give back to our communities.

PetSmart operates approximately 1,650 pet stores in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, as well as more than 200 in-store PetSmart PetsHotel® dog and cat boarding facilities. The retailer provides a broad range of competitively priced pet food and products, as well as services such as dog training, pet grooming, pet boarding, PetSmart Doggie Day Camp™ and pet adoption.

PetSmart, PetSmart Charities® and PetSmart Charities® of Canada work with nearly 4,000 animal welfare organizations to bring adoptable pets into stores so they have the best chance possible of finding a forever home.

Through this in-store adoption program and other signature events, PetSmart has facilitated more than 9 million adoptions, more than any other brick-and-mortar organization.

