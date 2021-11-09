Infrastructure Engineering, Inc. Announces New Office Location in Trenton, New Jersey

TRENTON, N.J., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infrastructure Engineering, Inc. (IEI) announces its expanded presence in the Northeast with the opening of their new office in Trenton, New Jersey. IEI is a national civil engineering firm whose mission is to transform, inspire, and enrich communities by reimagining infrastructure.

IEI is a diverse and experienced civil engineering firm with more than 100 talented professionals who work in in the states of Illinois, Indiana, New York, New Jersey, and Michigan. Our team provides civil and structural engineering for complex highway, bridges, railway, water management, mass transit, and airport projects. IEI is a DBE/MBE certified firm.

Led by Maike Rodriguez, P.E., the New Jersey team of engineers will be focused on delivering the expertise in design and construction management that our clients and partners have come to expect from IEI. The Trenton office will work in tandem with our offices across the country to deliver innovative and vital infrastructure projects in New Jersey. Standing on our commitment to integrity, excellence, and ingenuity, we are prepared to provide sustainable, holistic solutions.

On October 28th, IEI held its New Office Open House at its 124 West State Street, Suite 300 location in Trenton, New Jersey. "We look forward to expanding our client and partner relationships with this new office and to contributing to the infrastructure and communities of New Jersey," said Kashif Khan, IEI's President.

About Infrastructure Engineering, Inc.:

Infrastructure Engineering, Inc. (IEI) is a national, multi-disciplinary consulting firm that focuses on the delivery of design engineering, program management, and construction engineering and inspection services. IEI cultivates various types of engineering projects and has delivered solutions for vital and high-profile projects nationally. The firm's goal is to create the sustainable infrastructure necessary to build and connect communities, improve quality of life, and encourage economic development. Visit www.infrastructure-eng.com for more information.

