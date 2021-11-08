Enviropedia's Metaverse Brand METALENS™ Files Trademark Eight Months Before Facebook's Meta Filing

CHICAGO, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enviropedia™ is building a metaverse under their METALENS™ brand.

Enviropedia Inc. company logo

The trademark filing dates and descriptions could indicate Enviropedia's METALENS trademark has broad priority over Facebook's META trademark.

Enviropedia's METALENS trademark was filed February 26th 2021, over eight months prior to Facebook's META filing on October 28th with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

The trademark filing dates and descriptions could indicate Enviropedia's METALENS trademark has broad priority over Facebook's META trademark.

Over the past seven years, Enviropedia has been quietly developing AR, VR, metaverse and spatial-computing technologies. The company is now in the process of commercializing its concepts and emerging from stealth.

Enviropedia will provide updates over the next few weeks. The company will also offer regular communications through their web site at https://enviropedia.com and on the Enviropedia YouTube Channel.

For more information about Enviropedia, visit https://enviropedia.com.

About Enviropedia™: Enviropedia is breakthrough contextual search, chronological navigation, and spatial computing for the world's information.

For media inquiries, please contact Enviropedia at: press@enviropedia.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Enviropedia