Barracuda named a Visionary in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Network Firewalls Evaluation based on Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

CAMPBELL, Calif., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Barracuda, a trusted partner and leading provider for cloud-enabled security solutions, today announced that it has been recognized as a Visionary in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Firewalls.

According to Gartner, "Network firewalls secure traffic bidirectionally across networks. Although these firewalls are primarily deployed at hardware appliances, clients are increasing deploying virtual appliance firewalls, cloud-native firewalls from infrastructure as a service (IaaS providers, and firewall as a service (FWaaS) offerings hosted directly by vendors." 1

Barracuda CloudGen Firewall protects cloud-connected users, network workloads, and devices wherever they reside. Barracuda CloudGen Firewall offers a comprehensive set of next-generation firewall technologies to ensure real-time network protection against a broad range of network threats, vulnerabilities, and exploits. Barracuda CloudGen WAN is a cloud-native Firewall-as-a-Service with tightly integrated next-generation technologies, including application profiling, intrusion prevention, web filtering, advanced threat and malware protection, antispam, and full-fledged network access control.

"With the shift to the cloud and rapid adoption of remote work, organizations need protection that goes beyond next-generation firewalls," said Tim Jefferson, SVP of Engineering for Data Protection, Network and Application Security at Barracuda. "We believe this report recognizes our expertise and innovative approach to network security and the variety of ways that we're supporting our customers on their security journey and meeting their evolving needs."

According to a Barracuda customer case study, "Of all the products we tested only Barracuda CloudGen Firewall provided internet and VPN load balancing across multiple uplinks combined with full next-generation security capabilities on a single appliance," said Ivar Indekeu, ICT Infrastructure Manager at H.Essers. "Deployment of Barracuda CloudGen Firewall with Secure SD-WAN was easy and straightforward. Zero Touch Deployment worked very well; we can directly ship the firewalls to the remote locations."

About Barracuda

At Barracuda we strive to make the world a safer place. We believe every business deserves access to cloud-enabled, enterprise-grade security solutions that are easy to buy, deploy, and use. We protect email, networks, data and applications with innovative solutions that grow and adapt with our customers' journey. More than 200,000 organizations worldwide trust Barracuda to protect them — in ways they may not even know they are at risk — so they can focus on taking their business to the next level. For more information, visit barracuda.com.

