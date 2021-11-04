ORORO Heated Apparel Hosting Winter Coat Drive with Minnesota Wild

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ORORO Heated Apparel is excited to host a winter coat drive with its new partner the Minnesota Wild on Thursday, Nov. 18 at 7 p.m. at Xcel Energy Center.

Guests can drop off coats at Gates 1-5 from 5:15 p.m. until midway through the first period. All fans that participate in the coat drive will receive a discount from ORORO Heated Apparel.

All winter jackets will be donated to the DinoMights , an organization that uses hockey as an incentive to reach and assist the youth, and distributed to the Minneapolis families they serve. ORORO Heated Apparel will donate up to 100 heated vests to the cause. The vests will also be used by staff and coaches, many of whom coach youth hockey teams on outdoor rinks.

ORORO is excited to embark on this new partnership with the Minnesota Wild as the team's Official Heated Apparel Partner. This is ORORO's first relationship of its kind with a National Hockey League team. The coat drive marks the first of many events to connect with the Minnesota Wild fanbase and the community.

About ORORO Heated Apparel:

Hailing from the Midwest, we understand that the cold can interfere with your full enjoyment of life! That's the reason why, in 2015, we created ORORO Heated Apparel. ORORO's current product line includes heated jackets, vests, hoodies, gloves, mittens and socks. With over 500,000 happy customers, ORORO is on the cutting edge of technology, helping you enjoy life in cold climates. For more information, visit www.ororowear.com .

