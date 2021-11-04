The conference helps leaders solve cybersecurity challenges in the face of the rising ransomware crisis and organized cybercrime

MIT Technology Review's Virtual CyberSecure Event Begins November 16, 2021 The conference helps leaders solve cybersecurity challenges in the face of the rising ransomware crisis and organized cybercrime

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MIT Technology Review's cybersecurity conference, CyberSecure, takes place November 16-17, 2021. This online event distills the global threat landscape and provides the trustworthy strategies and best practices on breach prevention, threat detection, cyber-resiliency, and crisis management that organizations need to protect themselves. See the full CyberSecure conference agenda and register.

MIT Technology Review's virtual conference Cyber Secure

This year's conference includes a firsthand account of the landmark SolarWinds cyberattack; a one-of-a-kind, protected conversation with "the ransomware slayer" who has stymied over a billion dollars' worth of cybercrime; and discussions of the role advancements in AI, machine learning, and biometrics are playing in cybersecurity.

Attendees will hear from and engage with top cybersecurity leaders from across the globe, including:

Timothy Brown , CISO & Vice President, Security, SolarWinds

Elvis Chan , Assistant Special Agent in Charge, FBI San Francisco

Joy Chik , Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Identity

Sandra Joyce , Executive VP, Head of Global Intelligence and Advanced Practices, Mandiant

Apostolos Malatras , Team Leader, Knowledge and Information, EU Agency for Cybersecurity

Andy Purdy , Chief Security Officer, Huawei Technologies US

Raj Samani, Chief Scientist, McAfee

Caroline Wong , Chief Strategy Officer, Cobalt

Access to CyberSecure 2021 opens on Monday, November 15, at 12:00 pm EDT. View registration benefits, ticket options, and policies. Media who would like to cover the event should reach out to press@technologyreview.com to learn more about obtaining press credentials.

About MIT Technology Review

Founded in 1899, MIT Technology Review is a world-renowned independent media company whose insights, analysis, and interviews explain the newest technologies and their commercial, social, and political impacts. MIT Technology Review derives its authority from its relationship to the world's foremost technology institution and from its editors' deep technical knowledge, capacity to see technologies in their broadest context, and unequaled access to leading innovators and researchers. MIT Technology Review's mission is to bring about better-informed and more conscious decisions about technology through authoritative, influential, and trustworthy journalism. Subscribe. Listen. Follow: Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram.

Media Contact:

MIT Technology Review

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MIT Technology Review