Meijer Extending Teacher Discount for Entire 2021-2022 School Year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With students back to classroom learning for the new school year, Meijer is making it a little easier for teachers who need to refill supplies for their classrooms and home offices out of their own pocket throughout the fall and winter. The Midwest retailer is extending its 15 percent discount on classroom essentials for the entire 2021-2022 school year.

"We understand the need for teachers to restock the essentials is especially great as they return to classroom learning and face the potential changes this year may bring," said May Graceffa, Director of Back-to-School Merchandising for Meijer. "Our goal is to help teachers in communities across the Midwest shop with confidence whenever they need to refill supplies."

The extension of the annual discount Meijer offers teachers is significant following a year when they spent more than ever before. According to AdoptAClassroom.org, the average teacher spent an estimated $750 of their own money on school supplies while 30 percent of teachers spent $1,000 or more. Additionally, 95 percent of teachers said their classroom supply budget will not be enough to meet their students' needs this year.

The extended discount offers savings on school and home office supplies – like paper, pencils, folders and notebooks – as well as craft supplies and hand sanitizer. Other items available for the discount range from schoolroom essentials like Crayola, Elmer's Glue, Sharpies and Post-It Notes to planners, journals and memo boards. Teachers can also stack their mPerks Rewards with the 15 percent discount.

Teachers receive the discount in the form of a paper coupon whenever they present their current school ID at the Customer Service desk at all Meijer stores across Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The coupon can only be used for purchases made in-store and some restrictions apply. Teachers can take advantage of the coupon repeatedly by obtaining a new one on each new shopping trip.

"Flexibility is more important than ever as teachers consider the number of supplies required for the new school year, so helping reduce stress on their pocketbooks any time their classrooms run low on essential items is top of mind for us," Graceffa said.

For more information, visit the Meijer Back-to-School site.

About Meijer: Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates more than 258 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer pioneered the "one-stop shopping" concept and has evolved through the years to include expanded fresh produce and meat departments, as well as pharmacies, comprehensive apparel departments, pet departments, garden centers, toys and electronics. For additional information on Meijer, please visit www.meijer.com. Follow Meijer on Twitter @twitter.com/Meijer and @twitter.com/MeijerPR or become a fan at www.facebook.com/meijer.

