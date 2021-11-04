LightRx Rolls Out Aerolase Laser as its New Cornerstone Aesthetic Device

BINGHAM FARMS, Mich., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LightRx, a high growth medical spa chain with 24 locations across 14 states, announces the rollout of Aerolase's Neo Elite® aesthetic medical laser across all locations.

"As a leader in aesthetic laser innovation, Aerolase is enabling us to provide superlative results on many fronts to our patients," says Rich Morgan, Founder and CEO of LightRx. "Aerolase brings its top consumer and practitioner ratings, and performance on patients of all ages and skin tones, which is prompting current patients to do more aesthetic procedures and also attracting new ones," Morgan continued.

LightRx is deploying the Neo Elite® to address a wide range of aesthetic skin concerns including acne, melasma, rosacea, and comprehensive skin rejuvenation. It utilizes 650 Microsecond Technology®, a proprietary laser energy delivery system, to treat 36 FDA-cleared indications with a single device.

"Neo Elite's® efficacy and versatility stood out as unique among the range of lasers and energy-based devices we evaluated," noted Morgan. "Plus, Aerolase expertly delivers on claims around clinical efficacy and treatment comfort. Our patients love Aerolase treatments. Neo's combination of benefits, including simplicity of use, has allowed for uniform results and safety across our entire network, serving to strengthen our brand leadership. The Neo Elite looks like it will be transformative to LightRx, a real engine to our expansion," Morgan said.

"The Aerolase team is thrilled to make a difference for LightRx and its patient base," said Pavel Efremkin, CEO of Aerolase. "It's gratifying to have our years of clinical advances put to such great use by a forward-looking aesthetic enterprise."

About LightRx

Founded in 2014 and spread across 14 states, LightRx is an acclaimed brand of medical spas featuring an extensive portfolio of premium beauty services and advanced aesthetic treatments. Dedicated to ensuring clients receive the attention they deserve and the treatments they desire, LightRx continually raises the bar and redefines the MedSpa experience. Blending clinical excellence with an unrivaled value, LightRx takes clients on an inclusive, results-driven journey of beauty, confidence and wellbeing, empowering them to find their light, own it and love it. Learn more at www.lightrx.com.

About Aerolase

Aerolase® is a global technology leader in laser skin health and the only manufacturer in the world of portable high-power lasers for dermatology and aesthetics applications. Aerolase® treats most widespread dermatological and aesthetic conditions including acne, melasma, psoriasis, onychomycosis, and wound healing in addition to a full suite of skin aesthetic and rejuvenation. Recent Aerolase awards include Best Laser Facial by Cosmopolitan Magazine, Dermascope Magazine's Aesthetician's Choice Awards for Best Laser, GHP Global Excellence Award for Laser Skin Health, and named to the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies. For more information, visit the company's website at www.aerolase.com.

