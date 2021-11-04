Hyperreal® Raises $7 million in Oversubscribed Seed Funding To Expand Its Digital Human And Virtual Production Capabilities

Will Expand Growth as the leading Metaverse Studio and Entertainment Company while Strategic Investors Expand Hyperreal's Awareness across Multiple Vertical Markets

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperreal Digital Inc., the Metaverse entertainment media company and leading maker of hyper-realistic digital humans for A-list talent, announced the successful closing of an oversubscribed $7 million Seed funding round. The company expects to accelerate its investment in virtual production teams and the company's technology to maintain its lead in creating the most realistic digital humans across all formats while focusing on the application of Artificial Intelligence processes to drive animation and interaction.

The financing included the South Korean gaming giant Pearl Abyss, entertainment industry disruptor ZASH Global Media which is led by Ted Farnsworth, Jaeson Ma and Vincent Butta. It also included personal investments from sports data and technology company Genius Sports Chairman David Levy, 32 Ventures CEO Robert Wolf and Mayflower Entertainment founder Ryan Schinman.

"We are thrilled to have secured strategic investments from industry leaders in key vertical markets where we are seeing major demand from gaming to music, sports and brands," said Hyperreal CEO and award-winning VFX director, Remington Scott. "Our investors recognize the explosion of opportunities in the space, and the funds will allow us to ramp up production globally."

Recently emerging from stealth mode, Hyperreal has immediately taken a leadership position exemplified by two separate projects that went viral and were featured trending topics on Twitter. In January Hyperreal created a virtual Madison Beer for a metaverse concert by Sony Music Entertainment and Verizon. The virtual concert proved Hyperreal's capabilities in creating a virtual Madison Beer and set the bar for future collaborations.

In July, Hyperreal co-produced the landmark Paul McCartney/ Beck video "Find My Way" directed by Andrew Donoho (Janelle Monae, The Strokes, Khalid) and choreographed by Phil Tayag (Bruno Mars, Jabbawockeez) where the former Beatle appeared as his younger self. The video was unveiled to the world via a global broadcast premiere across MTV's worldwide network of channels.

Hyperreal empowers A-list talent and A-list brands with a proprietary digital human asset, called a HyperModel™, that the talent to owns as an immortal asset of their estate while also enabling them to secure the copyright to their digital likeness. Their HyperModel allows the talent to capitalize on the rapidly emerging opportunities for virtual appearances and virtual commerce.

The HyperModel is a hyper realistic digital human avatar that can be any age, speak any language and perform in any current or future digital media environment - including Film, TV, Video Games, Immersive Interactive Experiences, E-Commerce, and Installations.

With the versatility of the HyperModels, Hyperreal is unlocking a new expanse of opportunity for talent and brands. HyperModels are interoperable across digital platforms including mobile, interactive applications, augmented reality, virtual reality, social media, and immersive screen displays. HyperModels also are capable of becoming "living" NFTs that are animated, adaptable and customizable.

"Hyperreal has proven its industry-leading expertise with its HyperModels, and we believe this strategic partnership will help provide a more immersive experience for our players in the Metaverse," said Kyle Kyungyub Kim, Head of Investment for Pearl Abyss.

"Digital Humans will be at the center of all virtual production as it expands into media and everyday life," said Ted Farnsworth. "I am pleased that our investment will help Hyperreal create the gold standard for avatars."

For the past three decades the Hyperreal team's groundbreaking work has disrupted the animation industry and pioneered the business of digital humans in top grossing feature films and bestselling video games with achievements recognized by the Motion Picture Academy of Arts and Sciences, The Advanced Imaging Society and the Visual Effects Society.

The Hyperreal team has experience creating the high watermarks of digital humans in visual effects studios including Weta Digital, Sony Imageworks, Industrial Light and Magic, as well as Activision, Sony Computer Entertainment of America, Microsoft and Electronic Arts.

About Hyperreal

Hyperreal is a leading Metaverse Studio and entertainment producer. It empowers A-list talent and A-list brands with a digital asset that enables them to maximize their value in the world of virtual appearances and virtual commerce. The Company was founded by award-winning VFX Director, Remington Scott.

Remington Scott, a veteran in computer graphic imagery and emerging media for more than 30 years, established himself as the leader in development and foundation for hyperreal digital humans including the creation of principle avatars for the first three all CGI performance capture feature films in China. Remington is an acclaimed cinematic director for bestselling video games and virtual reality. Franchise titles include CALL OF DUTY, JUST CAUSE, ASSASSINS CREED, NEED FOR SPEED, RESISTANCE, and SPIDER-MAN.

