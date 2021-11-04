Third quarter domestic RevPAR exceeded guidance and grew 11.4% above 2019 levels; awarded 89 new domestic franchise agreements in the quarter, a 10% increase from the same period of 2020

Choice Hotels International Reports 2021 Third Quarter Results Third quarter domestic RevPAR exceeded guidance and grew 11.4% above 2019 levels; awarded 89 new domestic franchise agreements in the quarter, a 10% increase from the same period of 2020

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), one of the world's largest lodging franchisors, today reported its results for the three months ended September 30, 2021.

"Our impressive third quarter results are a testament to the success of our long-term growth strategy and the investments we have made to position us to further increase our share of travel demand and benefit from trends that favor leisure travel, limited-service hotels and longer stay occasions," said Patrick Pacious, president and chief executive officer, Choice Hotels. "Today, we are in an even stronger position to capitalize on growth opportunities to create added value and drive our performance to new levels in the years to come."

Highlights of third quarter and year-to-date 2021 results include (note that RevPAR and financial metrics are compared to 20191):

Domestic systemwide revenue per available room (RevPAR) growth exceeded third quarter guidance and outperformed the total industry by 16 percentage points, increasing 11.4% for third quarter 2021, compared to the same period of 2019. RevPAR growth was driven by an increase in average daily rate (ADR) of 8.8% and a 150-basis-point increase in occupancy levels versus third quarter 2019. These RevPAR trends have continued into the fourth quarter.





The company's domestic effective royalty rate for third quarter 2021 increased 8 basis points over the prior year third quarter to 4.99%.





The company awarded 289 domestic franchise agreements year-to-date through September 30, 2021 , a 25% increase compared to the same period of 2020. The company's domestic franchise agreements for conversion hotels increased by 25% year-to-date through September 30, 2021 , compared to the same period of 2020. The company awarded 89 domestic franchise agreements in third quarter 2021, a 10% increase compared to the same period of the prior year.





Third quarter net income increased 53% to $116.7 million from third quarter 2019, representing diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.08 .





Third quarter adjusted net income, excluding certain items described in Exhibit 7, increased 11% to $85.1 million from third quarter 2019 , and adjusted diluted EPS were $1.51 , an increase of 10% from third quarter 2019.





Third quarter adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were $133.2 million , a 18% increase from third quarter 2019.





Adjusted EBITDA margin for third quarter 2021 was 80%, a 650-basis-point increase from third quarter 2019.





In August 2021 , the company's award-winning loyalty program, Choice Privileges, surpassed 50 million members.





During the first nine months of 2021, the company returned $22.5 million to shareholders in the form of cash dividends and share repurchases. In October 2021 , the company returned an additional $12.5 million to shareholders through cash dividends.

Performance Trends

Domestic systemwide RevPAR for third quarter 2021 outperformed the respective chain scales in which the company competes by 600 basis points, compared to the same period of 2019.





Choice Hotels' overall portfolio achieved RevPAR index gains versus local competitors of 370 basis points for third quarter 2021 compared to the same period of 2019, driven by both ADR and occupancy index gains.





The company's extended-stay portfolio achieved domestic systemwide RevPAR growth of 18.2% in third quarter 2021 compared to the same period of 2019, driven by occupancy levels of 82% and a 9% increase in ADR. The WoodSpring Suites brand achieved RevPAR growth of 22.8% in third quarter 2021 compared to the same period of 2019, driven by occupancy levels of nearly 86% and an 11.1% increase in ADR.





The company's midscale portfolio achieved domestic systemwide RevPAR growth of 9.7% in third quarter 2021 compared to the same period of 2019, driven primarily by a 9.3% increase in ADR. In third quarter 2021, the Comfort brand family's domestic systemwide RevPAR change outperformed the upper-midscale chain scale by 730 basis points compared to the same period of 2019, and the Quality Inn brand achieved RevPAR growth of 13.3%, driven predominantly by a 10.4% increase in ADR, compared to the same period of 2019.





The company's portfolio continued to achieve domestic systemwide RevPAR share gains versus its competitors for third quarter 2021, compared to third quarter 2019, with the Cambria Hotels brand achieving gains of 12 percentage points. In third quarter 2021, the Ascend Hotel Collection achieved RevPAR growth of 7.9%, driven by a 17.2% increase in ADR, compared to the same period of 2019.

Additional details for the company's third quarter and year-to-date 2021 results are as follows:

Revenues

Total revenues increased 4% to $323.4 million for third quarter 2021, compared to the same period of 2019.





Total revenues excluding marketing and reservation system fees increased 8% to $166.5 million for third quarter 2021, compared to the same period of 2019.





Third quarter 2021 domestic royalties totaled $123 million , a 14% increase from the same period of 2019.

Development

The company's domestic franchise agreements for new construction hotels increased by 52% in third quarter 2021, compared to the same period of 2020.





As of September 30, 2021 , the number of domestic rooms in the company's upscale portfolio expanded by nearly 22% since September 30, 2020 , driven by a 6% increase in room count for the Cambria Hotels brand and a 27% increase in room count for the Ascend Hotel Collection.





For the first nine months of 2021, the upscale portfolio set a record for the highest number of upscale hotel openings in the company's history, including 22 properties added as part of the company's strategic alliance with Penn National Gaming. In September 2021 , the company launched a new Cambria hotel prototype designed for secondary and leisure markets to position the brand for continued system growth while maximizing developers' return on investment.





The company's extended-stay portfolio continued its rapid expansion, reaching 467 domestic hotels as of September 30, 2021 , an 11% increase since September 30, 2020 , with the domestic extended-stay pipeline reaching nearly 310 hotels awaiting conversion, under construction or approved for development. In third quarter 2021, the company's extended stay domestic franchise agreements increased by 85%, compared to the same period in 2020, and grew by 20%, compared to the same period in 2019.





The company continued its leadership in the midscale segment by increasing the number of domestic hotels within the Comfort brand family by 2.2% from September 30, 2020 . The brand's domestic franchise agreements for new construction hotels increased three-fold in third quarter 2021, compared to the same period of 2020. For the first nine months of 2021, the Comfort brand family executed the highest number of conversion hotel openings since 2014.





The number of domestic hotels and rooms, as of September 30, 2021 , increased 0.1% and 1.2%, respectively, from September 30, 2020 . The company's domestic upscale, midscale and extended-stay segments reported a 2.0% and 2.6% aggregate increase in units and rooms, respectively, since September 30, 2020 .





The company's total domestic pipeline of hotels awaiting conversion, under construction or approved for development, as of September 30, 2021 , reached nearly 860 hotels representing over 71,000 rooms.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

The company improved its strong balance sheet and liquidity position in third quarter 2021 and continues to benefit from its primarily franchise-only business model, which has historically provided a stable earnings stream, low capital expenditure requirements and significant free cash flow. As of September 30, 2021, the company's total available liquidity consisting of cash and available borrowing capacity through the revolving credit facility was over $1 billion. The company generated cash flow from operations of $142.8 million for third quarter 2021, a 53% increase from the same period of 2019.

Shareholder Returns

During the nine months ended September 30, 2021, the company paid cash dividends totaling $12.5 million. Based on the current quarterly dividend rate of $0.225 per share of common stock, the company expects to pay dividends totaling approximately $25 million during 2021.

During the nine months ended September 30, 2021, the company repurchased approximately 0.1 million shares of common stock for $10 million under its stock repurchase program, as well as through repurchases from employees in connection with tax withholding and option exercises relating to awards under the company's equity incentive plans. As of October 31, 2021, the company had 3.4 million shares remaining under the current share repurchase authorization.

In October 2021, the company returned $12.5 million to shareholders in the form of cash dividends.

Outlook

COVID-19 continues to impact the company's business and the outlook reflects the company's estimates based on the best information available at this time. The adjusted numbers in the company's outlook exclude the net surplus or deficit generated from the company's marketing and reservation system activities, as well as other items. See Exhibit 8 for the calculation of adjusted forecasted results and the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measures.

Domestic RevPAR for full-year 2021 is expected to surpass 2019 levels and grow at approximately 1%, as compared to full-year 2019.





Adjusted EBITDA for full-year 2021 is expected to exceed 2019 levels and range between $382 million and $387 million .





The company's outlook for adjusted EBITDA is based on the current number of shares of common stock outstanding and, therefore, does not reflect any subsequent changes that may occur due to new equity grants or further repurchases of common stock under the company's stock repurchase program.

Conference Call

About Choice Hotels®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 7,100 hotels, representing over 600,000 rooms, in nearly 40 countries and territories as of September 30, 2021, the Choice® family of hotel brands provides business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this presentation constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Generally, our use of words such as "expect," "estimate," "believe," "anticipate," "should," "will," "forecast," "plan," "project," "assume," or similar words of futurity identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current beliefs, assumptions and expectations regarding future events, which, in turn, are based on information currently available to management. Such statements may relate to projections of the company's revenue, expenses, adjusted EBITDA, earnings, debt levels, ability to repay outstanding indebtedness, payment of dividends, repurchases of common stock and other financial and operational measures, including occupancy and open hotels, RevPAR, the company's ability to benefit from any rebound in travel demand, the company's liquidity, the impact of COVID-19 and economic conditions on our future operations, among other matters. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements do not guarantee future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors.

Several factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements of the company to differ materially from those expressed in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to, continuation, resurgence or worsening of the COVID-19 pandemic, including with respect to new strains or variants; the rate and pace of vaccination in the broader population; changes in consumer demand and confidence, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on unemployment rates, consumer discretionary spending and the demand for travel, transient and group business; the impact of COVID-19 on the global hospitality industry, particularly but not exclusively in the U.S. travel market; the success of our mitigation efforts in response to the COVID-19 pandemic; the performance of our brands and categories in any recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic disruption; the timing and amount of future dividends and share repurchases; changes to general, domestic and foreign economic conditions, including access to liquidity and capital as a result of COVID-19; future domestic or global outbreaks of epidemics, pandemics or contagious diseases, or fear of such outbreaks; changes in law and regulation applicable to the travel, lodging or franchising industries; foreign currency fluctuations; impairments or declines in the value of the company's assets; operating risks common in the travel, lodging or franchising industries; changes to the desirability of our brands as viewed by hotel operators and customers; changes to the terms or termination of our contracts with franchisees and our relationships with our franchisees; our ability to keep pace with improvements in technology utilized for marketing and reservations systems and other operating systems; the commercial acceptance of our Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS") technology solutions division's products and services; our ability to grow our franchise system; exposure to risks related to our hotel development, financing and ownership activities; exposures to risks associated with our investments in new businesses; fluctuations in the supply and demand for hotel rooms; our ability to realize anticipated benefits from acquired businesses; impairments or losses relating to acquired businesses; the level of acceptance of alternative growth strategies we may implement; cyber security and data breach risks, including ransomware attacks; ownership and financing activities; hotel closures or financial difficulties of our franchisees; operating risks associated with our international operations, especially in areas currently most affected by COVID-19; the outcome of litigation; and our ability to effectively manage our indebtedness and secure our indebtedness. These and other risk factors are discussed in detail in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measurements

The company evaluates its operations utilizing the performance metrics of adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margins, revenues excluding marketing and reservation system activities, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS, which are all non-GAAP financial measurements. These measures, which are reconciled to the comparable GAAP measures in Exhibit 7, should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or liquidity as promulgated under or authorized by GAAP, such as net income, EPS and total revenues. The company's calculation of these measurements may be different from the calculations used by other companies and comparability may therefore be limited. We discuss management's reasons for reporting these non-GAAP measures and how each non-GAAP measure is calculated below.

In addition to the specific adjustments noted below with respect to each measure, the non-GAAP measures presented herein also exclude restructuring of the company's operations including employee severance benefit, income taxes and legal costs, debt-restructuring costs, tax credits related to the rehabilitation and re-use of historic buildings, exceptional allowances recorded as a result of COVID-19's impact on the collectability of receivables, expenses associated with legal claims and gains/losses on sale/disposal and impairment of assets primarily related to hotel ownership and development activities, as well as an office building leased to a third-party to allow for period-over-period comparison of ongoing core operations before the impact of these discrete and infrequent charges.

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization and Margin: Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin reflects net income excluding the impact of interest expense, interest income, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, franchise-agreement acquisition cost amortization, other (gains) and losses, equity in net income (loss) of unconsolidated affiliates, mark-to-market adjustments on non-qualified retirement plan investments, share based compensation expense (benefit) and surplus or deficits generated by marketing and reservation system activities. We consider adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margins to be an indicator of operating performance because it measures our ability to service debt, fund capital expenditures and expand our business. We also use these measures, as do analysts, lenders, investors and others, to evaluate companies because it excludes certain items that can vary widely across industries or among companies within the same industry. For example, interest expense can be dependent on a company's capital structure, debt levels and credit ratings, and share based compensation expense (benefit) is dependent on the design of compensation plans in place and the usage of them. Accordingly, the impact of interest expense and share based compensation expense (benefit) on earnings can vary significantly among companies. The tax positions of companies can also vary because of their differing abilities to take advantage of tax benefits and because of the tax policies of the jurisdictions in which they operate. As a result, effective tax rates and provision for income taxes can vary considerably among companies. These measures also exclude depreciation and amortization because companies utilize productive assets of different ages and use different methods of both acquiring and depreciating productive assets or amortizing franchise-agreement acquisition costs. These differences can result in considerable variability in the relative asset costs and estimated lives and, therefore, the depreciation and amortization expense among companies. Mark-to-market adjustments on non-qualified retirement-plan investments recorded in SG&A are excluded from EBITDA, as the company accounts for these investments in accordance with accounting for deferred-compensation arrangements when investments are held in a rabbi trust and invested. Changes in the fair value of the investments are recognized as both compensation expense in SG&A and other gains and losses. As a result, the changes in the fair value of the investments do not have a material impact on the company's net income. Surpluses and deficits generated from marketing and reservation activities are excluded, as the company's franchise agreements require the marketing and reservation system revenues to be used exclusively for expenses associated with providing franchise services, such as central reservation and property-management systems, reservation delivery and national marketing and media advertising. Franchisees are required to reimburse the company for any deficits generated from these marketing and reservation system activities and the company is required to spend any surpluses generated in future periods. Since these activities will be managed to break-even over time, quarterly or annual surpluses and deficits have been excluded from the measurements utilized to assess the company's operating performance.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share: Adjusted net income and EPS exclude the impact of surpluses or deficits generated from marketing and reservation system activities. Surpluses and deficits generated from marketing and reservation activities are excluded, as the company's franchise agreements require the marketing and reservation system revenues to be used exclusively for expenses associated with providing franchise services, such as central reservation and property-management systems, reservation delivery and national marketing and media advertising. Franchisees are required to reimburse the company for any deficits generated from these marketing and reservation system activities and the company is required to spend any surpluses generated in future periods. Since these activities will be managed to break-even over time, quarterly or annual surpluses and deficits have been excluded from the measurements utilized to assess the company's operating performance. We consider adjusted net income and adjusted EPS to be indicators of operating performance because excluding these items allow for period-over-period comparisons of our ongoing operations.

Revenues, Excluding Marketing and Reservation System Activities: The company reports revenues, excluding marketing and reservation system activities. These non-GAAP measures we present are commonly used measures of performance in our industry and facilitate comparisons between the company and its competitors. Marketing and reservation system activities are excluded, as the company's franchise agreements require the marketing and reservation system revenues to be used exclusively for expenses associated with providing franchise services, such as central reservation and property-management systems, reservation delivery and national marketing and media advertising. Franchisees are required to reimburse the company for any deficits generated from these marketing and reservation system activities and the company is required to spend any surpluses generated in future periods. Since these activities will be managed to break-even over time, quarterly or annual surpluses and deficits have been excluded from the measurements utilized to assess the company's operating performance.

1 2019 comparison data is shown in some cases for comparable prior year periods for context in light of the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic toward the end of the first quarter of 2020.

Choice Hotels International, Inc. and Subsidiaries













Exhibit 1 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income



















(Unaudited)









































































































































Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,











Variance









Variance



2021

2020

$

%

2021

2020

$

% (In thousands, except per share amounts)

































































REVENUES

































































Royalty fees

$ 127,317



$ 79,666



$ 47,651



60%

$ 299,606



$ 200,157



$ 99,449



50% Initial franchise and relicensing fees

6,149



6,071



78



1%

18,904



20,031



(1,127)



(6)% Procurement services

13,010



10,115



2,895



29%

36,293



34,609



1,684



5% Marketing and reservation system

156,871



107,141



49,730



46%

384,380



297,203



87,177



29% Owned hotels

11,377



4,201



7,176



171%

24,724



15,731



8,993



57% Other

8,645



3,577



5,068



142%

20,753



12,948



7,805



60% Total revenues

323,369



210,771



112,598



53%

784,660



580,679



203,981



35%

































OPERATING EXPENSES

































































Selling, general and administrative

35,110



31,779



3,331



10%

99,847



104,098



(4,251)



(4)% Depreciation and amortization

5,883



6,382



(499)



(8)%

18,477



19,309



(832)



(4)% Marketing and reservation system

116,216



113,808



2,408



2%

327,674



333,564



(5,890)



(2)% Owned hotels

7,054



3,812



3,242



85%

16,534



12,822



3,712



29% Total operating expenses

164,263



155,781



8,482



5%

462,532



469,793



(7,261)



(2)%

































Loss on impairment of assets

—



(4,290)



4,290



100%

—



(5,516)



5,516



100%

































Operating income

159,106



50,700



108,406



214%

322,128



105,370



216,758



206%

































OTHER INCOME AND EXPENSES, NET































Interest expense

11,638



12,691



(1,053)



(8)%

35,106



37,153



(2,047)



(6)% Interest income

(1,202)



(1,744)



542



(31)%

(3,717)



(6,277)



2,560



(41)% Loss on extinguishment of debt

—



15,958



(15,958)



(100)%

—



16,565



(16,565)



(100)% Other (gains) losses

407



(2,030)



2,437



(120)%

(2,906)



(858)



(2,048)



(239)% Equity in net (gain) loss of affiliates

(3,326)



1,731



(5,057)



292%

1,492



7,172



(5,680)



(79)% Total other income and expenses, net

7,517



26,606



(19,089)



(72)%

29,975



53,755



(23,780)



(44)%

































Income before income taxes

151,589



24,094



127,495



529%

292,153



51,615



240,538



466% Income tax expense (benefit)

34,934



9,594



25,340



264%

67,279



(15,907)



83,186



523% Net income

$ 116,655



$ 14,500



$ 102,155



705%

$ 224,874



$ 67,522



$ 157,352



233%

































Basic earnings per share

$ 2.10



$ 0.26



$ 1.84



708%

$ 4.05



$ 1.22



$ 2.83



232%

































Diluted earnings per share

$ 2.08



$ 0.26



$ 1.82



700%

$ 4.01



$ 1.21



$ 2.80



231%

Choice Hotels International, Inc. and Subsidiaries





Exhibit 2 Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets







(Unaudited)

























(In thousands, except per share amounts)

September 30,

December 31,







2021

2020



























ASSETS





















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 415,116



$ 234,779

Accounts receivable, net

197,999



149,921

Other current assets

97,854



48,214



Total current assets

710,969



432,914















Property and equipment, net

351,768



334,901

Intangible assets, net

306,008



303,725

Goodwill

159,196



159,196

Notes receivable, net of allowances

67,755



95,785

Investments in unconsolidated entities

42,961



57,879

Operating lease right-of-use assets

10,655



17,688

Investments, employee benefit plans, at fair value

31,285



29,104

Other assets

185,337



156,141



















Total assets $ 1,865,934



$ 1,587,333











































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)





















Accounts payable

$ 88,056



$ 83,329

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

129,173



78,920

Deferred revenue

80,607



50,290

Current portion of long-term debt

216,217



—

Liability for guest loyalty program

76,541



43,308



Total current liabilities

590,594



255,847











Long-term debt

843,820



1,058,738

Deferred revenue

106,410



122,406

Liability for guest loyalty program

40,236



77,071

Operating lease liabilities

5,666



12,739

Deferred compensation & retirement plan obligations

35,958



33,756

Other liabilities

31,104



32,528















Total liabilities

1,653,788



1,593,085

















Total shareholders' equity (deficit)

212,146



(5,752)



















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity (deficit)

$ 1,865,934



$ 1,587,333

















Choice Hotels International, Inc. and Subsidiaries



Exhibit 3 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows





(Unaudited)





























(In thousands) Nine Months Ended Sept 30,









2021

2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:













Net income $ 224,874



$ 67,522









Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 18,477



19,309

Depreciation and amortization – marketing and reservation system 18,364



14,994

Franchise agreement acquisition cost amortization 9,734



8,343

Loss on impairment of assets —



5,516

Loss on extinguishment of debt —



16,565

Non-cash stock compensation and other charges 24,277



4,748

Non-cash interest and other investment income (11,039)



(465)

Deferred income taxes (34,285)



(31,411)

Equity in net losses from unconsolidated joint ventures, less distributions received 8,421



7,320

Franchise agreement acquisition costs, net of reimbursements (28,466)



(16,960)

Change in working capital and other 14,887



(25,801)









NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES 245,244



69,680









CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:













Investment in property and equipment (46,098)



(32,176)

Investment in intangible assets (3,113)



(1,212)

Contributions to equity method investments (2,150)



(4,620)

Distributions and sale proceeds from equity method investments 15,554



3,362

Purchases of investments, employee benefit plans (1,279)



(2,254)

Proceeds from sales of investments, employee benefit plans 2,487



2,372

Purchase/issuance of notes receivable (17,918)



(9,845)

Collection of notes receivable 63



5,113

Proceeds from sale of tax credits —



9,197

Other items, net (115)



(473)









NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (52,569)



(30,536)









CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:













Net borrowings pursuant to revolving credit facilities —



(18,200)

Proceeds from issuance of term loan —



249,500

Proceeds from issuance of 2020 senior notes —



447,723

Principal payments on long-term debt —



(466,915)

Purchases of treasury stock (10,039)



(55,158)

Dividends paid (12,528)



(25,274)

Payments to extinguish long-term debt —



(14,347)

Debt issuance costs (365)



(4,620)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options 10,817



6,615









NET CASH (USED IN) PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES (12,115)



119,324









Net change in cash and cash equivalents 180,560



158,468

Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (223)



(267)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 234,779



33,766









CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD $ 415,116



$ 191,967





































Exhibit 4 CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATING INFORMATION DOMESTIC HOTEL SYSTEM (UNAUDITED)











































For the Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021

For the Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020

Change











































Average Daily









Average Daily









Average Daily













Rate

Occupancy

RevPAR

Rate

Occupancy

RevPAR

Rate

Occupancy

RevPAR







































Comfort(1)

$ 97.74



60.8%

$ 59.40



$ 85.22



46.2%

$ 39.40



14.7%

1,460 bps

50.8% Sleep

86.39



59.6%

51.45



77.36



46.5%

35.98



11.7%

1,310 bps

43.0% Quality

83.94



54.5%

45.77



73.23



42.1%

30.81



14.6%

1,240 bps

48.6% Clarion(2)

87.91



43.8%

38.52



74.79



33.3%

24.93



17.5%

1,050 bps

54.5% Econo Lodge

68.35



51.1%

34.94



59.66



41.2%

24.56



14.6%

990 bps

42.3% Rodeway

68.20



52.0%

35.48



60.15



44.0%

26.45



13.4%

800 bps

34.1% WoodSpring Suites

50.83



81.9%

41.63



46.14



72.0%

33.24



10.2%

990 bps

25.2% MainStay

79.84



62.8%

50.15



77.38



55.1%

42.61



3.2%

770 bps

17.7% Suburban

54.49



71.5%

38.95



52.14



63.7%

33.21



4.5%

780 bps

17.3% Cambria Hotels

129.62



55.1%

71.44



116.78



38.3%

44.78



11.0%

1,680 bps

59.5% Ascend Hotel Collection

138.31



54.4%

75.28



120.21



43.9%

52.72



15.1%

1,050 bps

42.8%







































Total

$ 83.70



58.2%

$ 48.71



$ 72.71



45.9%

$ 33.36



15.1%

1,230 bps

46.0%



































































































































































For the Three Months Ended September 30,

2021

For the Three Months Ended September 30,

2020

Change

















Average Daily









Average Daily









Average Daily













Rate

Occupancy

RevPAR

Rate

Occupancy

RevPAR

Rate

Occupancy

RevPAR





































Comfort(1)

$ 110.72



67.8%

$ 75.03



$ 86.80



53.3%

$ 46.24



27.6%

1,450 bps

62.3% Sleep

95.70



66.4%

63.55



78.07



52.4%

40.89



22.6%

1,400 bps

55.4% Quality

94.48



62.2%

58.76



76.57



48.7%

37.25



23.4%

1,350 bps

57.7% Clarion(2)

101.17



51.9%

52.47



78.58



37.3%

29.29



28.7%

1,460 bps

79.1% Econo Lodge

76.51



57.1%

43.66



63.66



47.2%

30.03



20.2%

990 bps

45.4% Rodeway

76.21



56.9%

43.37



63.02



50.2%

31.62



20.9%

670 bps

37.2% WoodSpring Suites

54.11



85.5%

46.26



46.41



76.5%

35.50



16.6%

900 bps

30.3% MainStay

87.15



69.1%

60.18



79.23



62.4%

49.43



10.0%

670 bps

21.7% Suburban

59.26



73.5%

43.54



51.46



68.3%

35.14



15.2%

520 bps

23.9% Cambria Hotels

148.85



62.2%

94.15



110.04



41.3%

45.44



35.3%

2,090 bps

107.2% Ascend Hotel Collection

158.37



63.3%

98.50



126.71



51.1%

64.80



25.0%

1,220 bps

52.0%







































Total

$ 94.59



64.9%

$ 61.37



$ 75.29



52.1%

$ 39.24



25.6%

1,280 bps

56.4%







































Effective Royalty Rate

















































































For the Quarter Ended





For the Nine Months Ended





















September 30,

2021

September 30,

2020





September 30,

2021

September 30,

2020

























































System-wide(3)

4.99%

4.91%





5.00%

4.93%

























































(1) Includes Comfort family of brand extensions including Comfort and Comfort Suites





(2) Includes Clarion family of brand extensions including Clarion and Clarion Pointe





(3) Includes United States and Caribbean countries and territories









































Exhibit 5 CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATING INFORMATION DOMESTIC HOTEL SYSTEM (UNAUDITED)











































For the Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021

For the Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019

Change











































Average Daily









Average Daily









Average Daily













Rate

Occupancy

RevPAR

Rate

Occupancy

RevPAR

Rate

Occupancy

RevPAR







































Comfort(1)

$ 97.74



60.8%

$ 59.40



$ 97.39



63.9%

$ 62.25



0.4%

(310) bps

(4.6)% Sleep

86.39



59.6%

51.45



86.50



63.0%

54.48



(0.1)%

(340) bps

(5.6)% Quality

83.94



54.5%

45.77



81.51



55.9%

45.55



3.0%

(140) bps

0.5% Clarion(2)

87.91



43.8%

38.52



86.31



51.3%

44.32



1.9%

(750) bps

(13.1)% Econo Lodge

68.35



51.1%

34.94



64.75



49.1%

31.77



5.6%

200 bps

10.0% Rodeway

68.20



52.0%

35.48



65.29



50.4%

32.89



4.5%

160 bps

7.9% WoodSpring Suites

50.83



81.9%

41.63



47.34



76.9%

36.40



7.4%

500 bps

14.4% MainStay

79.84



62.8%

50.15



86.38



65.8%

56.86



(7.6)%

(300) bps

(11.8)% Suburban

54.49



71.5%

38.95



58.36



68.9%

40.18



(6.6)%

260 bps

(3.1)% Cambria Hotels

129.62



55.1%

71.44



145.08



69.5%

100.88



(10.7)%

(1,440) bps

(29.2)% Ascend Hotel Collection

138.31



54.4%

75.28



126.66



62.7%

79.41



9.2%

(830) bps

(5.2)%







































Total

$ 83.70



58.2%

$ 48.71



$ 83.07



59.3%

$ 49.26



0.8%

(110) bps

(1.1)%



































































































































































For the Three Months Ended September 30,

2021

For the Three Months Ended September 30,

2019

Change

















Average Daily









Average Daily









Average Daily













Rate

Occupancy

RevPAR

Rate

Occupancy

RevPAR

Rate

Occupancy

RevPAR





































Comfort(1)

$ 110.72



67.8%

$ 75.03



$ 101.48



68.4%

$ 69.38



9.1%

(60) bps

8.1% Sleep

95.70



66.4%

63.55



88.32



66.4%

58.62



8.4%

0 bps

8.4% Quality

94.48



62.2%

58.76



85.60



60.6%

51.87



10.4%

160 bps

13.3% Clarion(2)

101.17



51.9%

52.47



91.80



55.7%

51.16



10.2%

(380) bps

2.6% Econo Lodge

76.51



57.1%

43.66



68.67



53.3%

36.60



11.4%

380 bps

19.3% Rodeway

76.21



56.9%

43.37



68.98



54.3%

37.45



10.5%

260 bps

15.8% WoodSpring Suites

54.11



85.5%

46.26



48.69



77.4%

37.67



11.1%

810 bps

22.8% MainStay

87.15



69.1%

60.18



88.05



70.5%

62.07



(1.0)%

(140) bps

(3.0)% Suburban

59.26



73.5%

43.54



57.55



67.9%

39.11



3.0%

560 bps

11.3% Cambria Hotels

148.85



62.2%

94.15



145.78



72.0%

104.95



2.1%

(980) bps

(10.3)% Ascend Hotel Collection

158.37



63.3%

98.50



135.09



67.6%

91.29



17.2%

(430) bps

7.9%







































Total

$ 94.59



64.9%

$ 61.37



$ 86.95



63.4%

$ 55.10



8.8%

150 bps

11.4%







































Effective Royalty Rate

















































































For the Quarter Ended





For the Nine Months Ended





















September 30,

2021

September 30,

2019





September 30,

2021

September 30,

2019

























































System-wide(3)

4.99%

4.84%





5.00%

4.84%

























































(1) Includes Comfort family of brand extensions including Comfort and Comfort Suites





(2) Includes Clarion family of brand extensions including Clarion and Clarion Pointe





(3) Includes United States and Caribbean countries and territories



































Exhibit 6 CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL HOTEL AND ROOM SUPPLY DATA (UNAUDITED)









































































































September 30, 2021

September 30, 2020

Variance





































Hotels

Rooms

Hotels

Rooms

Hotels

Rooms

%

%

































Comfort(1)

1,665

131,066

1,629

128,213

36

2,853

2.2%

2.2% Sleep

414

29,167

403

28,534

11

633

2.7%

2.2% Quality

1,666

125,061

1,688

128,751

(22)

(3,690)

(1.3)%

(2.9)% Clarion(2)

183

21,917

179

22,364

4

(447)

2.2%

(2.0)% Econo Lodge

734

44,112

781

47,036

(47)

(2,924)

(6.0)%

(6.2)% Rodeway

531

30,657

567

32,251

(36)

(1,594)

(6.3)%

(4.9)% WoodSpring Suites

300

36,112

285

34,290

15

1,822

5.3%

5.3% MainStay

97

6,780

74

4,673

23

2,107

31.1%

45.1% Suburban

70

6,366

62

6,236

8

130

12.9%

2.1% Cambria Hotels

58

8,060

53

7,599

5

461

9.4%

6.1% Ascend Hotel Collection

224

28,175

213

22,192

11

5,983

5.2%

27.0%

































Domestic Franchises(3)

5,942

467,473

5,934

462,139

8

5,334

0.1%

1.2%

































International Franchises

1,160

134,303

1,192

134,316

(32)

(13)

(2.7)%

—%

































Total Franchises

7,102

601,776

7,126

596,455

(24)

5,321

(0.3)%

0.9%

































(1) Includes Comfort family of brand extensions including Comfort and Comfort Suites















(2) Includes Clarion family of brand extensions including Clarion and Clarion Pointe















(3) Includes United States and Caribbean countries and territories





































































Exhibit 7 CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)



















REVENUES, EXCLUDING MARKETING AND RESERVATION ACTIVITIES



























(dollar amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

























2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenues, Excluding Marketing and Reservation Activities





































Total Revenues

$ 323,369

$ 210,771

$ 784,660



$ 580,679



Adjustments:

















Marketing and reservation system revenues

(156,871)

(107,141)

(384,380)



(297,203)



Revenues, excluding marketing and reservation activities

$ 166,498

$ 103,630

$ 400,280



$ 283,476





















ADJUSTED SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES































(dollar amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

























2021

2020

2021

2020





















Total Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

$ 35,110

$ 31,779

$ 99,847



$ 104,098



Mark to market adjustments on non-qualified retirement plan investments

61

(1,709)

(3,402)



(928)



Operational restructuring charges

—

(128)

(724)



(8,646)



Share-based compensation

(3,016)

(1,765)

(8,399)



(1,624)



Exceptional allowances attributable to COVID-19

(989)

(1,285)

(3,087)



(3,963)



Expenses associated with legal claims

(3,000)

—

(3,000)



—



Adjusted Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

$ 28,166

$ 26,892

$ 81,235



$ 88,937























ADJUSTED EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAXES, DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION ("EBITDA") AND ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGINS

















(dollar amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

























2021

2020

2021

2020



















Net income

$ 116,655

$ 14,500

$ 224,874



$ 67,522



Income tax expense (benefit)

34,934

9,594

67,279



(15,907)



Interest expense

11,638

12,691

35,106



37,153



Interest income

(1,202)

(1,744)

(3,717)



(6,277)



Other (gains) losses

407

(2,030)

(2,906)



(858)



Loss on extinguishment of debt

—

15,958

—



16,565



Equity in operating net loss of affiliates, net of impairments

957

1,731

3,547



7,172



Loss on impairment of unconsolidated joint venture

—

—

4,805



—



Gain on sale of unconsolidated joint venture

(4,283)

—

(6,860)



—



Depreciation and amortization

5,883

6,382

18,477



19,309



Loss on impairment of assets

—

4,290

—



5,516



Mark to market adjustments on non-qualified retirement plan investments

(61)

1,709

3,402



928



Operational restructuring charges

—

128

724



8,646



Share-based compensation

3,016

1,765

8,399



1,624



Exceptional allowances attributable to COVID-19

989

1,285

3,087



3,963



Expenses associated with legal claims

3,000

—

3,000



—



Marketing and reservation system reimbursable (surplus) deficit

(40,655)

6,667

(56,706)



36,361



Franchise agreement acquisition costs amortization

1,961

1,582

5,534



4,759

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 133,239

$ 74,508

$ 308,045



$ 186,476























Revenues, excluding marketing and reservation activities

$ 166,498

$ 103,630

$ 400,280



$ 283,476























Adjusted EBITDA margins

80.0%

71.9%

77.0%



65.8%









































ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (EPS)































(dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

























2021

2020

2021

2020



















Net income

$ 116,655

$ 14,500

$ 224,874



$ 67,522

Adjustments:

















Loss on sale and disposition & impairment of assets, net

—

3,123

—



4,087



Loss on impairment of unconsolidated joint venture

—

—

3,647



—



Loss on extinguishment of debt

—

11,617

—



12,275



Gain on sale of unconsolidated joint venture

(3,276)

—

(5,207)



—



Operational restructuring costs

—

97

550



6,392



Exceptional allowances attributable to COVID-19

757

651

2,343



2,937



Expenses associated with legal claims

2,295

—

2,277



—



Sale of tax credits on historic building

—

(1,688)

—



(1,857)



Marketing and reservation system reimbursable (surplus) deficit

(31,286)

3,376

(43,635)



28,431



Foreign tax benefit on international restructuring

—

5,118

—



(25,454)

Adjusted Net Income

$ 85,145

$ 36,794

$ 184,849



$ 94,333









































Diluted Earnings Per Share

$ 2.08

$ 0.26

$ 4.01



$ 1.21

Adjustments:

















Loss on sale and disposition & impairment of assets, net

—

0.06

—



0.07



Loss on impairment of unconsolidated joint venture

—

—

0.07



—



Loss on extinguishment of debt

—

0.21

—



0.22



Gain on sale of unconsolidated joint venture

(0.06)

—

(0.09)



—



Operational restructuring costs

—

—

0.01



0.12



Exceptional allowances attributable to COVID-19

0.01

0.01

0.04



0.05



Expenses associated with legal claims

0.04

—

0.04



—



Sale of tax credits on historic building

—

(0.03)

—



(0.03)



Marketing and reservation system reimbursable (surplus) deficit

(0.56)

0.06

(0.78)



0.51



Foreign tax benefit on international restructuring

—

0.09

—



(0.46)

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS)

$ 1.51

$ 0.66

$ 3.30



$ 1.69

































































Exhibit 8 CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - 2021 OUTLOOK (UNAUDITED)















Guidance represents the midpoint of the company's range of estimated outcomes for the year ended December 31, 2021















ADJUSTED EBITDA FULL YEAR FORECAST



(dollar amounts in thousands)



Midpoint





2021 Guidance







Net income



$ 255,600

Income tax (benefit) expense

76,900

Interest expense

46,400

Interest income

(4,900)

Other losses (gains)

(2,600)

Equity in operating net loss of affiliates, net of impairments

4,300

Gain on sale of unconsolidated joint venture

(6,900)

Loss on impairment of unconsolidated joint venture

4,800

Depreciation and amortization

24,600

Mark to market adjustments on non-qualified retirement plan investments

3,400

Operational restructuring charges

700

Share-based compensation

11,400

Exceptional allowances attributable to COVID-19

3,100

Expenses associated with legal claims

3,000

Marketing and reservation system reimbursable surplus

(42,600)

Franchise agreement acquisition costs amortization

7,300 Adjusted EBITDA



$ 384,500









