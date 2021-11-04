Amsted Automotive Group Acquires SMW Manufacturing Company, Expanding Footprint as a Leading Supplier of Engineered and Net Formed Products for Vehicular, Energy, and Infrastructure Markets - Acquisition adds a broader range of cold-forming technology and engineering to Amsted Automotive Group's advanced metal-forming, powder metallurgy, and electro-mechanical torque transfer and propulsion system design capabilities

CHICAGO, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amsted Automotive Group's Burgess-Norton Mfg. Co., Inc. unit announced today that it has acquired SMW Manufacturing Company, an engineering and manufacturing firm for cold-formed and precision-machined components for the heavy truck, automotive, mining, construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets.

Amsted Automotive is a leader in advanced metal-forming and powder metal manufacturing with electro-mechanical clutch design capabilities for electrified propulsion solutions – building on our integral role in global advanced automatic transmissions designed in North America, Europe, and Asia. (PRNewsfoto/Amsted Automotive)

"The acquisition is a strategic complement to Amsted Automotive Group's diverse portfolio and expands our competitive offerings into the broader scope of industrial and infrastructure markets," said Jeremy Holt, President of Amsted Automotive Group. "SMW's cold-formed capabilities will expand the Group's capacity and range and further our position as a dynamic global engineering and manufacturing powerhouse of precision, net formed, and engineered products for commercial vehicle, industrial, energy/infrastructure, and ICE/EV automotive markets. I'm more energized than ever about the breadth of products and solutions that the Amsted Automotive Group companies—Means Industries, Burgess-Norton, and now SMW—can offer our global customer base for a broad range of applications."

The missions and corporate cultures of SMW and Amsted Automotive Group are fully aligned: to provide the absolute best in innovative net formed products to give our customers a competitive advantage. SMW and Amsted Automotive Group offer components at the highest quality and deliver efficient, cost-effective propulsion solutions to the broad range of markets served.

About Amsted Automotive Group

In 2021, Amsted Automotive Group brought together Means Industries Inc. and Burgess-Norton Mfg. Co., Inc. to form a new and innovative technology team. The integration provides an expanded global presence with 16 facilities in North America, Asia and Europe to serve the global automotive customer base with a robust manufacturing footprint, producing over 100 million components and assemblies annually. The group combines design and engineering expertise, strategically aligned to be a nimble leader in advanced metal-forming and powder metal manufacturing with electro-mechanical clutch design capabilities for electrified propulsion solutions and builds on Amsted Automotive's integral role in global advanced automatic transmissions designed in North America, Europe, and Asia.

About SMW Manufacturing Company

SMW Manufacturing was founded in Munith, Michigan in 2004, as a distributor of screw machine products and parts. The company grew and transitioned into cold-forming products for the heavy truck industry, notably high-precision components manufactured from low-carbon steel, stainless and aluminum. The company has had accelerated growth, now with five facilities in the U.S. and more than 250 employees. Its Mississippi location is a vertically integrated manufacturing plant with some of the largest cold-forming equipment in the world.

Products that SMW currently manufacturers for a global automotive and industrial customer base include automotive sensors, brake pistons, transmission, safety-critical components; wheel bolts, bearing spacers and spindle nuts for heavy trucks, weld studs; mining and construction tools for the mining and construction industries; and hydraulic ferrules and stems for industrial use.

